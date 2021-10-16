High school football scoreboard: Week 9

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10
No. 1 Grimsley 41, No. 9 Southwest Guilford 23
No. 2 Northern Guilford 48, No. 6 Page 41
No. 3 Reidsville 57, West Stokes 0
No. 4 Dudley 62, No. 10 Rockingham County 0
No. 5 Eastern Guilford 56, Southern Guilford 0
No. 7 Southeast Guilford 26, Western Guilford 0
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
No. 8 Northwest Guilford 51, Ragsdale 6
ALSO PLAYED
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 31, High Point Christian 7
McMichael 34, Walkertown 32
Morehead 27, Andrews 24
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 47, Bishop McGuinness 0
Northeast Guilford 14, Atkins 12
Smith 20, High Point Central 18
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!