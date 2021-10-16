 Skip to main content
High school football scoreboard: Week 9
top story

High school football scoreboard: Week 9

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Grimsley 41, No. 9 Southwest Guilford 23

No. 2 Northern Guilford 48, No. 6 Page 41

No. 3 Reidsville 57, West Stokes 0

No. 4 Dudley 62, No. 10 Rockingham County 0

No. 5 Eastern Guilford 56, Southern Guilford 0

No. 7 Southeast Guilford 26, Western Guilford 0

No. 8 Northwest Guilford 51, Ragsdale 6

ALSO PLAYED

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 31, High Point Christian 7

McMichael 34, Walkertown 32

Morehead 27, Andrews 24

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 47, Bishop McGuinness 0

Northeast Guilford 14, Atkins 12

Smith 20, High Point Central 18

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

