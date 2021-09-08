 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football scouting reports: Thursday's games
0 Comments

High school football scouting reports: Thursday's games

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HSExtra-football.jpg

Kickoffs at 7 p.m.

MOUNT TABOR (1-1) at NO. 8 PAGE (0-2), WCOG-1320

The essentials: Mount Tabor seems to have gotten back on track after trailing by 35 points during its season-opening 56-41 loss to a strong Richmond County team. The Spartans lost a lot of experience from the team that won the NCHSAA Class 3-AA championship in the spring, but any team with ATH Lance Patterson, RB/LB Noah Marshall, WR Chance Lyons and DL/OL Deshawn Watson still has plenty of talent. Page is still rebuilding in Doug Robertson's second season as head coach and has dealt with some injuries and COVID-19 issues. The Pirates are relying on the running of Trevon Hester and P.J. Marshall as junior Nick Williamson grows into the quarterback job.

REYNOLDS (1-1) at NO. 7 SOUTHWEST GUILFORD (1-1)

The essentials: Reynolds' defense dominated High Point Central in the Demons' opener, but they struggled against Northwest Guilford, losing 41-21 on Friday after a week off because of COVID-19 issues. They've relied on junior RB Elijah Phelps to help replace some of the production lost when All-Area QB Caden Davis graduated. Southwest Guilford bounced back from a season-opening loss at Oak Grove to dominate High Point Central 50-0 on Friday night and seems to be headed in the right direction behind senior QB Joey McGinnis and senior DL Kyler Puckett. This is a chance for the Cowboys to build some momentum heading into their first Metro 4-A Conference game Sept. 17.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Alabama remains atop SEC oddsboard

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News