High school football scouting reports: Thursday's games

Kickoffs at 7 p.m.
MOUNT TABOR (1-1) at NO. 8 PAGE (0-2), WCOG-1320
The essentials: Mount Tabor seems to have gotten back on track after trailing by 35 points during its season-opening 56-41 loss to a strong Richmond County team. The Spartans lost a lot of experience from the team that won the NCHSAA Class 3-AA championship in the spring, but any team with ATH Lance Patterson, RB/LB Noah Marshall, WR Chance Lyons and DL/OL Deshawn Watson still has plenty of talent. Page is still rebuilding in Doug Robertson's second season as head coach and has dealt with some injuries and COVID-19 issues. The Pirates are relying on the running of Trevon Hester and P.J. Marshall as junior Nick Williamson grows into the quarterback job.
REYNOLDS (1-1) at NO. 7 SOUTHWEST GUILFORD (1-1)
The essentials: Reynolds' defense dominated High Point Central in the Demons' opener, but they struggled against Northwest Guilford, losing 41-21 on Friday after a week off because of COVID-19 issues. They've relied on junior RB Elijah Phelps to help replace some of the production lost when All-Area QB Caden Davis graduated. Southwest Guilford bounced back from a season-opening loss at Oak Grove to dominate High Point Central 50-0 on Friday night and seems to be headed in the right direction behind senior QB Joey McGinnis and senior DL Kyler Puckett. This is a chance for the Cowboys to build some momentum heading into their first Metro 4-A Conference game Sept. 17.
