High school football scouting reports: Week 4

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (2-0) at SOUTHERN PINES PINECREST (3-0), 7 p.m.
The essentials: Grimsley's most recent game, a 21-19 comeback win at Reagan on Aug. 27, highlighted the Whirlies' inexperience on the offensive line and at linebacker. Grimsley had a week off to shore up its play in both areas, but will get a stiff test against an unbeaten Pinecrest team that is big and physical. The Whirlies will need a typically efficient game from QB Alonza Barnett, who has yet to throw an interception this season, and RB Jeiel Melton. It also wouldn't hurt for senior DE Tamorye Thompson to spend some quality time in the Pinecrest backfield.
NO. 5 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (1-1) at NO. 10 SOUTHERN GUILFORD (1-1), streaming at WSJSSports.com and GreensboroSportsRadio.com
The essentials: These programs are longtime rivals who met as Mid-Piedmont 3-A members for the last four seasons. Southeast has dominated Southern in recent years, winning the last six meetings. The Falcons are a junior-dominated squad that features QB Bryson Serrano and RB Tyshawn Wall and WRs Nick Caldwell and Cameron Williams on offense, and senior All-Area DE Alex McCalop leads the defense with five sacks. Southern counters with dual-threat QB Jamias Ferere and RB Rydell Herbin. Ferere, whose older brother Jamier anchors both lines, needs to take better care of the football (2 fumbles, 2 INTs) and hit some big plays to give the Storm a chance.
RAGSDALE (1-1) at NO. 9 EASTERN GUILFORD (0-1)
The essentials: Ragsdale comes into this game off a disappointing 35-6 home loss to Oak Grove and needing some momentum as the Tigers head into Metro 4-A Conference play. They can't be sure what they'll get from an Eastern Guilford team that hasn't played since losing it opener 35-7 at Northern. In that game, the Wildcats were susceptible to the big play. To get its first win, Eastern needs a steadier performance from one of its young quarterbacks and strong game from junior LB Braxton Veiga.