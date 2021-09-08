High school football scouting reports: Week 4

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (2-0) at SOUTHERN PINES PINECREST (3-0), 7 p.m.

The essentials: Grimsley's most recent game, a 21-19 comeback win at Reagan on Aug. 27, highlighted the Whirlies' inexperience on the offensive line and at linebacker. Grimsley had a week off to shore up its play in both areas, but will get a stiff test against an unbeaten Pinecrest team that is big and physical. The Whirlies will need a typically efficient game from QB Alonza Barnett, who has yet to throw an interception this season, and RB Jeiel Melton. It also wouldn't hurt for senior DE Tamorye Thompson to spend some quality time in the Pinecrest backfield.