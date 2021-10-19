High school football standings: Week 10

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Glenn
|5-0
|6-1
|Reagan
|4-1
|5-3
|East Forsyth
|3-1
|6-1
|West Forsyth
|2-2
|4-3
|Davie County
|2-3
|5-3
|Mount Tabor
|1-3
|3-4
|Reynolds
|1-4
|2-6
|Parkland
|0-4
|1-6
Friday's games
Glenn at East Forsyth
Mount Tabor at Reagan
Parkland at Davie County
West Forsyth at Reynolds
METRO 4-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Grimsley
|5-0
|8-0
|Northern Guilford
|5-0
|8-0
|Page
|4-1
|4-4
|Southeast Guilford
|3-2
|5-3
|Northwest Guilford
|2-3
|4-4
|Southwest Guilford
|1-4
|3-5
|Ragsdale
|0-5
|1-7
|Western Guilford
|0-5
|1-6
Friday's games
Page at Grimsley
Southeast Guilford at Northwest Guilford
Southwest Guilford at Ragsdale (WMYV-48)
Western Guilford at Northern Guilford
MID-STATE 3-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Dudley
|5-0
|7-1
|Eastern Guilford
|5-0
|6-1
|Rockingham County
|2-2
|3-3
|Smith
|2-3
|3-5
|Southern Guilford
|2-3
|3-5
|High Point Central
|1-3
|2-5
|Atkins
|1-4
|1-6
|Northeast Guilford
|1-4
|1-7
Tuesday's game
Rockingham County at High Point Central
Friday's games
High Point Central at Atkins
Rockingham County at Northeast Guilford
Smith at Eastern Guilford
Southern Guilford at Dudley
MID-STATE 2-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|McMichael
|4-0
|6-2
|Reidsville
|4-0
|7-0
|North Forsyth
|2-2
|3-5
|Walkertown
|2-2
|4-4
|West Stokes
|2-3
|4-3
|Morehead
|1-3
|2-6
|Andrews
|0-5
|1-7
Friday's games
McMichael at Reidsville
Walkertown at Morehead
West Stokes at North Forsyth
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Comm. School of Davidson
|3-0
|5-2
|Mountain Island Charter
|4-1
|7-1
|Pine Lake Prep
|4-1
|5-2
|Carver
|2-2
|4-4
|Christ the King
|1-3
|2-6
|Winston-Salem Prep
|0-3
|0-6
|Bishop McGuinness
|0-4
|1-6
Tuesday's game
Community School of Davidson at Winston-Salem Prep
Friday's games
Huntersville Christ the King at Community School of Davidson
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Lake Norman Charter
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Carver
Winston-Salem Prep at Bishop McGuinness
OTHERS
|Conf.
|Overall
|a-High Point Christian
|0-2
|3-4
|b-North Davidson
|3-0
|4-3
|b-Oak Grove
|2-1
|5-2
a-NCISAA Piedmont; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.
Friday's games
Central Davidson at North Davidson
Huntersville SouthLake Christian at High Point Christian
Montgomery Central at Oak Grove
