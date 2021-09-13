High school football standings: Week 5

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Davie County
|0-0
|3-0
|East Forsyth
|0-0
|3-0
|Glenn
|0-0
|1-1
|Mount Tabor
|0-0
|2-1
|Parkland
|0-0
|1-2
|Reagan
|0-0
|1-2
|Reynolds
|0-0
|1-2
|West Forsyth
|0-0
|2-1
Friday's games
Davie County at Reynolds
Mount Tabor at West Forsyth
Parkland at Glenn
Reagan at East Forsyth, WMYV-48
METRO 4-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Grimsley
|0-0
|3-0
|Northern Guilford
|0-0
|3-0
|Northwest Guilford
|0-0
|2-1
|Page
|0-0
|0-3
|Ragsdale
|0-0
|1-2
|Southeast Guilford
|0-0
|2-1
|Southwest Guilford
|0-0
|2-1
|Western Guilford
|0-0
|1-1
Friday's games
Northern Guilford at Ragsdale
Southeast Guilford at Grimsley
Southwest Guilford at Page
Western Guilford at Northwest Guilford
MID-STATE 3-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Atkins
|0-0
|0-2
|Dudley
|0-0
|2-1
|Eastern Guilford
|0-0
|1-1
|High Point Central
|0-0
|1-2
|Northeast Guilford
|0-0
|0-3
|Rockingham County
|0-0
|1-1
|Smith
|0-0
|1-2
|Southern Guilford
|0-0
|2-1
Friday's games
Eastern Guilford at Northeast Guilford
High Point Central at Dudley
Rockingham County at Southern Guilford
Smith at Atkins
MID-STATE 2-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Andrews
|0-0
|1-2
|McMichael
|0-0
|0-2
|Morehead
|0-0
|1-2
|North Forsyth
|0-0
|1-2
|Reidsville
|0-0
|3-0
|Walkertown
|0-0
|2-2
|West Stokes
|0-0
|2-0
Friday's games
Morehead at North Forsyth
Reidsville at Andrews
Saturday's game
McMichael at West Stokes
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bishop McGuinness
|0-0
|1-2
|Carver
|0-0
|2-2
|Christ the King
|0-0
|1-2
|Comm. School of Davidson
|0-0
|1-2
|Mountain Island Charter
|0-0
|3-0
|Pine Lake Prep
|0-0
|1-1
|Winston-Salem Prep
|0-0
|0-3
Friday's games
Carver at Huntersville Christ the King
Community School of Davidson at Bishop McGuinness
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter
OTHERS
|Conf.
|Overall
|a-High Point Christian
|0-0
|2-1
|b-North Davidson
|0-0
|1-2
|b-Oak Grove
|0-0
|2-1
a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.
Friday's games
North Davidson at Asheville
Oak Grove at West Stanly
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.