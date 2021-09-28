 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football standings: Week 7
0 Comments

High school football standings: Week 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HSExtra-football.jpg

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Glenn  2-0    3-1
West Forsyth  1-0    3-1
Davie County 1-1    4-1 
East Forsyth 1-1    4-1
Mount Tabor 1-1    3-2 
Reagan 1-1   2-3 
Parkland 0-1    1-3 
Reynolds 0-2    1-4 

Friday's games

Davie County at Reagan

Glenn at West Forsyth

Parkland at Reynolds

Mount Tabor at East Forsyth, ppd., COVID-19

METRO 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Grimsley   2-0    5-0
Northern Guilford   2-0    5-0 
Page   2-0   2-3 
Northwest Guilford  1-1   3-2
Southwest Guilford  1-1    3-2 
Ragsdale   0-2    1-4
Southeast Guilford   0-2   2-3 
Western Guilford   0-2    1-3 

Friday's games

Northern Guilford at Southwest Guilford

Northwest Guilford at Page

Ragsdale at Southeast Guilford

Western Guilford at Grimsley

MID-STATE 3-A

 Conf. Overall 
Dudley  2-0   4-1
Rockingham County  2-0   3-1 
Eastern Guilford   1-0   2-1
Atkins   1-1   1-3
Southern Guilford   1-1   2-3 
High Point Central   0-1    1-3
Northeast Guilford  0-2   0-5
Smith   0-2    1-4

Thursday's game

Northeast Guilford at High Point Central, ppd., Oct. 12, COVID-19

Friday's games

Atkins at Southern Guilford

Eastern Guilford at Rockingham County

Smith at Dudley 

MID-STATE 2-A

 Conf. Overall 
McMichael   2-0   3-2
North Forsyth    1-0   2-2
Walkertown  1-0   3-2
Reidsville   0-0   3-0
Andrews  0-1   1-3
Morehead  0-1   1-4
West Stokes   0-2   2-2

Tuesday's game

North Forsyth at Reidsville

Friday's games

McMichael at Lexington

North Forsyth at Andrews

Reidsville at Walkertown (WMYV-48)

West Stokes at Morehead

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

 Conf. Overall 
Carver  2-0   4-2
Comm. School of Davidson  2-0   3-2
Pine Lake Prep  1-0   2-1
Christ the King  0-1   1-4
Mountain Island Charter  0-1   3-1
Winston-Salem Prep  0-1   0-4
Bishop McGuinnes  0-2   1-4

Friday's games

Carver at Community School of Davidson

Huntersville Christ the King at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

Winston-Salem Prep at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter

OTHERS

 Conf. Overall 
a-High Point Christian   0-0    3-1
b-North Davidson   0-0    1-3 
b-Oak Grove   0-0    3-1 

a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.

Friday's games

Asheboro at Oak Grove

High Point Christian at Raleigh Ravenscroft

Montgomery Central at North Davidson

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Herbert, Chargers Stun Chiefs in Kansas City

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News