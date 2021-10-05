High school football standings: Week 8

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Glenn
|3-0
|4-1
|Reagan
|2-1
|3-3
|East Forsyth
|1-1
|4-1
|Mount Tabor
|1-1
|3-2
|West Forsyth
|1-1
|3-2
|Davie County
|1-2
|4-2
|Reynolds
|1-2
|2-4
|Parkland
|0-2
|1-4
Friday's games
Davie County at Mount Tabor
East Forsyth at Parkland
Reagan at West Forsyth
Reynolds at Glenn
METRO 4-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Grimsley
|3-0
|6-0
|Northern Guilford
|3-0
|6-0
|Page
|3-0
|3-3
|Northwest Guilford
|1-2
|3-3
|Southeast Guilford
|1-2
|3-3
|Southwest Guilford
|1-2
|3-3
|Ragsdale
|0-3
|1-5
|Western Guilford
|0-3
|1-4
Friday's games
Northwest Guilford at Northern Guilford
Page at Western Guilford
Ragsdale at Grimsley
Southeast Guilford at Southwest Guilford
MID-STATE 3-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Dudley
|3-0
|5-1
|Eastern Guilford
|2-0
|3-1
|Rockingham County
|2-1
|3-2
|Southern Guilford
|2-1
|3-3
|Atkins
|1-2
|1-4
|High Point Central
|0-1
|1-3
|Northeast Guilford
|0-2
|0-5
|Smith
|0-3
|1-5
Tuesday's game
High Point Central at Eastern Guilford
Friday's games
Atkins at Eastern Guilford
Northeast Guilford at Dudley
Rockingham County at High Point Central
Southern Guilford at Smith
MID-STATE 2-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|McMichael
|2-0
|4-2
|Reidsville
|2-0
|5-0
|North Forsyth
|2-1
|3-3
|Walkertown
|1-1
|3-3
|West Stokes
|1-2
|3-2
|Andrews
|0-2
|1-4
|Morehead
|0-2
|1-5
Tuesday's game
Reidsville at Andrews
Friday's games
Andrews at West Stokes
Morehead at McMichael
Walkertown at North Forsyth
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Comm. School of Davidson
|3-0
|4-2
|Pine Lake Prep
|2-0
|3-1
|Carver
|2-1
|4-3
|Mountain Island Charter
|1-1
|4-1
|Bishop McGuinness
|0-2
|1-4
|Christ the King
|0-2
|1-5
|Winston-Salem Prep
|0-2
|0-5
Tuesday's game
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter
Friday's games
Community School of Davidson at Winston-Salem Prep
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Bishop McGuinness
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Huntersville Christ the King
OTHERS
|Conf.
|Overall
|a-High Point Christian
|0-0
|3-1
|b-North Davidson
|1-0
|2-3
|b-Oak Grove
|1-0
|4-1
a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.
Friday's games
Concord Cabarrus Warriors at High Point Christian
North Davidson at Oak Grove (WMYV-48)
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.