 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football standings: Week 8
0 Comments

High school football standings: Week 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HSExtra-football.jpg

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Glenn  3-0    4-1
Reagan  2-1   3-3
East Forsyth 1-1    4-1
Mount Tabor  1-1    3-2
West Forsyth 1-1    3-2 
Davie County  1-2   4-2 
Reynolds 1-2    2-4 
Parkland 0-2    1-4 

Friday's games

Davie County at Mount Tabor

East Forsyth at Parkland

Reagan at West Forsyth

Reynolds at Glenn

METRO 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Grimsley   3-0    6-0
Northern Guilford   3-0    6-0 
Page   3-0   3-3 
Northwest Guilford  1-2   3-3
Southeast Guilford  1-2    3-3 
Southwest Guilford   1-2    3-3
Ragsdale   0-3   1-5 
Western Guilford   0-3    1-4 

Friday's games

Northwest Guilford at Northern Guilford

Page at Western Guilford

Ragsdale at Grimsley

Southeast Guilford at Southwest Guilford

MID-STATE 3-A

 Conf. Overall 
Dudley  3-0   5-1
Eastern Guilford  2-0   3-1 
Rockingham County   2-1   3-2
Southern Guilford  2-1   3-3
Atkins   1-2   1-4 
High Point Central   0-1    1-3
Northeast Guilford  0-2   0-5
Smith   0-3    1-5

Tuesday's game

High Point Central at Eastern Guilford

Friday's games

Atkins at Eastern Guilford

Northeast Guilford at Dudley

Rockingham County at High Point Central

Southern Guilford at Smith 

MID-STATE 2-A

 Conf. Overall 
McMichael   2-0   4-2
Reidsville  2-0   5-0
North Forsyth  2-1   3-3
Walkertown   1-1   3-3
West Stokes  1-2   3-2
Andrews  0-2   1-4
Morehead   0-2   1-5

Tuesday's game

Reidsville at Andrews

Friday's games

Andrews at West Stokes

Morehead at McMichael

Walkertown at North Forsyth

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

 Conf. Overall 
Comm. School of Davidson   3-0   4-2
Pine Lake Prep  2-0   3-1
Carver  2-1   4-3
Mountain Island Charter  1-1   4-1
Bishop McGuinness  0-2   1-4
Christ the King  0-2   1-5
Winston-Salem Prep  0-2   0-5

Tuesday's game

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter

Friday's games

Community School of Davidson at Winston-Salem Prep

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Bishop McGuinness

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Huntersville Christ the King

OTHERS

 Conf. Overall 
a-High Point Christian   0-0    3-1
b-North Davidson   1-0    2-3 
b-Oak Grove   1-0    4-1 

a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.

Friday's games

Concord Cabarrus Warriors at High Point Christian

North Davidson at Oak Grove (WMYV-48)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Tom Brady survives Mac Jones in Foxborough reunion

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News