High school sports – most of them – will pause in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is placing high school athletics on pause until Feb. 15 because of the rise of COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County. But the district will allow teams already in state playoff competition to continue playing, the Charlotte Observer reports.

The move comes after the school board voted Thursday to keep the school system in remote learning through mid-February.

Cross country teams, with state championship meets Jan. 22 and 23, and volleyball, in which playoffs are under way with state championships Jan. 23, will be allowed to complete their seasons.

But basketball, which began play Jan. 4, is being put on pause. State playoffs will begin Feb. 23, with state championship games scheduled for March 6.

Swimmers will not be allowed to participate in regional competition Feb. 4-6 nor state competition Feb. 10-13.

Football, soccer and lacrosse teams will see their seasons affected.

Football teams can begin practice Feb. 8, with first games Feb. 26. Boys soccer and boys and girls lacrosse teams began official practice Monday, with first games scheduled for Jan. 25.