Historically Black High School basketball event coming to Dudley

GREENSBORO — Five schools will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend with a basketball event at Dudley High School.
The Historically Black High School Heritage Classic will bring together teams from Durham Hillside, Fayetteville E.E. Smith, Quality Education Academy and host Dudley. Admission for the four-game event is $15 and can be purchased at events.ticketspicket.com.
Here is the schedule:
Noon: Girls, Hillside at Dudley
2 p.m.: Girls, West Charlotte vs. E.E. Smith
4 p.m.: Cheerleading performances
5 p.m.: Boys, West Charlotte vs. E.E. Smith
7 p.m.: Boys, Quality Education Academy at Dudley
