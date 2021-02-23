HiToms to host spring league for high school baseball players

The High Point-Thomasville HiToms are launching a spring high school baseball league for 15 teams from the High Point-Thomasville area, Guilford County and southside Virginia.
Games will be played March 1-April 11. The season is independent of the N.C. High School Athletic Association and its schedule for 2021, with practice beginning April 12, games starting April 26 and state championship series June 25-26.
High Point's downtown stadium, Truist Point, will be a site for league games from March 2 to April 8. The stadium is home to the Atlantic League's High Point Rockers, whose schedule has not been announced, and will host a UNCG-High Point college baseball series Friday-Sunday.
"In the spirit of building a more unified and cohesive community, we felt like it was time to extend an olive branch of cooperation and involve our vast array of student-athletes, families, fans and programs in High Point’s downtown catalyst project," HiToms president Greg Suire said in a statement. "Although the HPT HiToms and Post 87 HiToms will remain entrenched at Historic Finch Field, we do believe that a strong, working relationship with the Rockers and the High Point downtown revitalization effort will embolden our student-athletes, unify the southern Triad and ultimately produce more engaged citizens."