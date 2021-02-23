HiToms to host spring league for high school baseball players

High Point's downtown stadium, Truist Point, will be a site for league games from March 2 to April 8. The stadium is home to the Atlantic League's High Point Rockers, whose schedule has not been announced, and will host a UNCG-High Point college baseball series Friday-Sunday.

"In the spirit of building a more unified and cohesive community, we felt like it was time to extend an olive branch of cooperation and involve our vast array of student-athletes, families, fans and programs in High Point’s downtown catalyst project," HiToms president Greg Suire said in a statement. "Although the HPT HiToms and Post 87 HiToms will remain entrenched at Historic Finch Field, we do believe that a strong, working relationship with the Rockers and the High Point downtown revitalization effort will embolden our student-athletes, unify the southern Triad and ultimately produce more engaged citizens."