 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HSXtra.com Basketball: One on One with the Southeast Guilford Falcons
0 comments

HSXtra.com Basketball: One on One with the Southeast Guilford Falcons

{{featured_button_text}}
HSExtra-basketball.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — The Southeast Guilford Falcons didn't get the chance to win a second straight NCHSAA Class 3-A girls basketball title on the court in March. Instead, they shared it with Fayetteville E.E. Smith when the state championship was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Southeast started pursuing another championship today when the Falcons took to the court for their first skill development practice of the season. During a break in the action, Sydney Roberts, Millayna Redd and Gabby McGough talked about starting over amidst the continuing pandemic and getting back together with their teammates. The regular season begins Jan. 4.

SYDNEY ROBERTS

MILLAYNA REDD

GABBY McGOUGH

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News