HSXtra.com Basketball: One on One with the Southeast Guilford Falcons

GREENSBORO — The Southeast Guilford Falcons didn't get the chance to win a second straight NCHSAA Class 3-A girls basketball title on the court in March. Instead, they shared it with Fayetteville E.E. Smith when the state championship was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Southeast started pursuing another championship today when the Falcons took to the court for their first skill development practice of the season. During a break in the action, Sydney Roberts, Millayna Redd and Gabby McGough talked about starting over amidst the continuing pandemic and getting back together with their teammates. The regular season begins Jan. 4.