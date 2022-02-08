HSXtra.com Basketball Quick Take: Grimsley 62, Page 43

The Whirlies answer every challenge to beat their Metro 4-A Conference rival 62-43 on the road.
What
Metro 4-A Conference boys basketball
Where
Mac Morris Gymnasium, Greensboro
Why the Whirlies won
Grimsley turned seven Page turnovers into a 14-5 advantage in the second quarter to take control of the game. Coach Darren Corbett’s Whirlies never led by less than seven points in the second half as they beat the Pirates for the third time this season.
“They came out with a lot of adrenaline to start the game and made 3-point shots early,” Corbett said of the Pirates. “I told our kids, ‘Look, I think we’ve taken their best punch, so now let’s punch back.’ We were able to execute some things and get out on the break and run.”
That’s exactly what Grimsley did during the second quarter behind five points from Tyler Albright (game-high 19) and four from Alex Taylor.
“Grimsley is one of the better teams I’ve seen in awhile – they almost remind me of that Southwest (Guilford) team that won the state championship in 2019 – at being ballhawks,” said Page coach Evan Fancourt. “They just pursue the ball really well. We knew coming in they thrive off live-ball turnovers and score a lot of points when you give it up.”
Why the Pirates lost
If turnovers didn’t doom Page, going 3-for-11 from the free-throw line – including the front ends of two one-and-ones in the second half – certainly did.
“We kind of fought our way back into the game and cut it to seven and had opportunities – Tyler (McIntyre) had a good look and Jerron (Blackwell) had a good look,” Fancourt said of a couple of 3-point shots that didn’t fall when the score was 48-41. “It came down to when we fought our way back we didn’t make free throws. I told our guys that when you play a team that’s that good the margin for error is so small. If you don’t take advantage of the opportunities, they stretch it back out at the end.”
The Pirates got contributions from almost everyone Friday night in a big win at Northern Guilford, but only five players scored Tuesday. Josh Scovens led the way with 14 points, McIntyre scored 12 and Blackwell had 10.
Page finishes the regular season with home games Friday against Southeast Guilford and Saturday against Northwest Guilford.
Three things we learned
1. Grimsley controls the Metro 4-A race. With two games to play, the Whirlies have a one-game lead over Ragsdale, and the teams split their two conference meetings. Grimsley goes to Southeast Guilford (0-11 Metro) on Wednesday and finishes at home Friday against Northern Guilford (8-4), while Ragsdale finishes with home games against Western Guilford (1-10) on Friday and Southeast on Saturday.
2. Jordan Wall plays much bigger than his listed height of 5-feet-10. Wall scored 17 points, a number of them on fearless forays into traffic, and had a couple of key blocks on shots by taller Page players. “Jordan plays like he’s 6-4,” Corbett said. “His ability to jump off the floor and go hard to the offensive glass is really a weapon for us. He was in a rhythm tonight … and was able to finish through contact.”
3. The Whirlies’ seniors led the way. In addition to Albright’s 19 points and Wall’s 17, Jayden Watlington contributed seven and played a strong game at point guard. “This group of seniors has done a tremendous job and I’m extremely proud of them,” Corbett said. “They knew this was their last time coming here and they wanted to go out with a win.”
What they said
“These kids have just been playing their butts off all year. They’ve never stopped believing in each other. There just a really great group of kids.” — Darren Corbett, Grimsley coach
“I was proud of our guys. I felt like the first couple of times we played them we didn’t play as hard as we needed to compete. Tonight I think we did, so we’re making strides in the right direction to eventually compete and win some games against some of the better teams in the state. I think we have that ability.” — Evan Fancourt, Page coach
Next up
Grimsley: Wednesday, at Southeast Guilford
Page: Friday, Southeast Guilford
Box scores
BOYS
Grimsley 19 14 12 17 — 62
Page 18 5 13 7 — 43
Grimsley (11-1 Metro 4-A, 19-2 overall) — Tyler Albright 19, Jordan Wall 17, Jayden Watlington 7, Alex Taylor 6, Zacch Wiggins 6, Nick Elliott 5, Marschall Uber 2.
Page (7-5, 9-10) — Josh Scovens 14, Tyler McIntyre 12, Jerron Blackwell 10, Devontay Deloatch 5, Malik Maberson 2.
Girls
Grimsley 10 3 4 10 — 27
Page 11 15 13 10 — 49
Grimsley (0-12 Metro 4-A, 3-17 overall) — Avery Knapp 9, Nadia VonReichbauer 6, Kaliyah Davis 4, Jordan Britt 2, Leia Houser 2, Aditi Hongalgi 2, Lilly Hess 2.