HSXtra.com Basketball Quick Take: Grimsley 62, Page 43

2. Jordan Wall plays much bigger than his listed height of 5-feet-10. Wall scored 17 points, a number of them on fearless forays into traffic, and had a couple of key blocks on shots by taller Page players. “Jordan plays like he’s 6-4,” Corbett said. “His ability to jump off the floor and go hard to the offensive glass is really a weapon for us. He was in a rhythm tonight … and was able to finish through contact.”

3. The Whirlies’ seniors led the way. In addition to Albright’s 19 points and Wall’s 17, Jayden Watlington contributed seven and played a strong game at point guard. “This group of seniors has done a tremendous job and I’m extremely proud of them,” Corbett said. “They knew this was their last time coming here and they wanted to go out with a win.”

What they said

“These kids have just been playing their butts off all year. They’ve never stopped believing in each other. There just a really great group of kids.” — Darren Corbett, Grimsley coach