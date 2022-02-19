HSXtra.com Basketball Quick Take: Metro 4-A finals

“They were able to get shots and get some 3s,” Furlough said. “Our bench was phenomenal and has been all year.”

Why the Whirlies won

Grimsley didn’t wilt when a very good Ragsdale team went up 57-50 with 12.5 seconds to go in the third quarter. Coach Darren Corbett’s Whirlies responded by outscoring the Tigers 17-6 to take control of the game, then hit 13 of 14 free throws in the final 2:18 to hold off every challenge.

“We talked about it in the huddle before the start of the fourth quarter: ‘It’s winning time,’ ” Corbett said. “We needed to make winning plays on both ends of the court. That’s when we picked up our defensive intensity a little bit, got out in the passing lanes more than we normally do and forced them into some turnovers, some things that were uncharacteristic of them.”

The decisive run was fueled by senior guards Jayden Watlington (25 points), Jordan Wall (23) and Tyler Albright (8).

“All three of those guys have worked so hard all year and they weren’t going to let us lose this ballgame,” Corbett added.