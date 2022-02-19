HSXtra.com Basketball Quick Take: Metro 4-A finals

The Northern Guilford girls head into the playoffs at 25-0 after beating Southwest Guilford 64-39, and the Grimsley boys rally for an 80-78 win over Ragsdale.
What
Metro 4-A Conference basketball tournament championship games
Where
Northern Guilford Gymnasium, Greensboro
Why the Nighthawks won
Northern Guilford’s calling card is defense, and the conference tournament championship game was no exception. Coach Kim Furlough’s Nighthawks held Southwest Guilford without a field goal for at least 3:40 during four stretches of the game, and that’s a winning formula.
“It all started with Christina DeLisa,” Furlough said of her junior point guard. “Then, Jasmine Harris’ defense is so good and (Malena) DeLisa … and it’s just kind of a domino effect. They realize, OK, we’re not that big, but we can win games playing great defense. They enjoy it.”
A team with no player taller than 5-feet-11, Northern uses full-court pressure to ignite its offense and keep opponents on their heels. The Nighthawks got even smaller when 5-11 Jadyn Newsome and 5-9 Laurel Zlotkowski went to the bench in the second quarter because of fouls, but their depth showed once again as they added to the lead.
“They were able to get shots and get some 3s,” Furlough said. “Our bench was phenomenal and has been all year.”
Why the Whirlies won
Grimsley didn’t wilt when a very good Ragsdale team went up 57-50 with 12.5 seconds to go in the third quarter. Coach Darren Corbett’s Whirlies responded by outscoring the Tigers 17-6 to take control of the game, then hit 13 of 14 free throws in the final 2:18 to hold off every challenge.
“We talked about it in the huddle before the start of the fourth quarter: ‘It’s winning time,’ ” Corbett said. “We needed to make winning plays on both ends of the court. That’s when we picked up our defensive intensity a little bit, got out in the passing lanes more than we normally do and forced them into some turnovers, some things that were uncharacteristic of them.”
The decisive run was fueled by senior guards Jayden Watlington (25 points), Jordan Wall (23) and Tyler Albright (8).
“All three of those guys have worked so hard all year and they weren’t going to let us lose this ballgame,” Corbett added.
For Ragsdale and coach James Atkinson, things started to unravel in the final minute of the third quarter. First, leading scorer Jah Saigo went to the bench with a leg injury after a hard foul, then senior post player Jaylen Williams went to the bench with his fourth foul. Saigo returned 54 seconds into the fourth quarter, but Williams didn’t score again when he returned and was clearly tentative.
“I was thinking we just had to get our composure back, get back some control and try to take care of the ball,” Atkinson said. “I felt like if we could do those things we’d be OK.”
Three things we learned
1. Northern’s Jasmine Harris might be the most talented girls basketball player in Guilford County. The 5-7 sophomore guard continues to mature as a defender and as a playmaker, and she is almost impossible to guard one-on-one. “I told her dad (Jarvis) that for the past four or five games I could really see a difference in her decision making, in her shot selection,” Furlough said. “It’s gone to another level. She’s just playing really hard, smart basketball.”
2. Jah Saigo has broad shoulders. The 6-3 senior wing carried Ragsdale by scoring a game-high 29 points, not only by getting downhill and finishing, but by drawing Grimsley defenders and setting up teammates. “We wanted to attack the paint,” Atkinson said. “He executed our game plan and did everything we wanted him to do. … He’s definitely the heartbeat, the leader of our team. He was on a mission tonight. I just hate that we couldn’t complete it for him.”
3. The Northern girls and Grimsley boys should be high seeds in the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. The Nighthawks are No. 2 behind only Watauga in the girls 4-A West RPI rankings, while the Whirlies are No. 5 among boys teams, trailing Matthews Weddington, Asheville A.C. Reynolds, North Mecklenburg and Charlotte Ardrey Kell.
What they said
“We came out tonight ready. From the jump we were attacking defensively and offensively as well. Defense has been our strong suit all year and we came out trapping, getting steals and finishing with layups.” — Kim Furlough, Northern Guilford girls coach
“You can be upset, because nobody likes to lose, but there’s no reason to be down. With all this group has accomplished and still can accomplish, there’s no reason to hang your head.” — James Atkinson, Ragsdale boys coach, on what he told his Tigers after the game
“I told the guys at the beginning of the year: ‘A game is going to come down to us being able to make free throws.’ It held true tonight. It was their toughness, their composure, their poise.” — Darren Corbett, Grimsley boys coach
Next up
Tuesday, first round of NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs: Pairings will be released Saturday.
Box scores
Girls
Southwest Guilford 7 14 9 9 — 39
Northern Guilford 16 18 12 18 — 64
Southwest Guilford (19-4) — Ally Guglielmo 11, Courtney Taylor 8, Jocelyn Foust 6, Laila Bush 6, Corynn Perkins 5, Aja Hairston 2, Taylor Watford 1.
Northern Guilford (25-0) — Jasmine Harris 27, Lizzie Gram 12, Avery Burnham 6, Laurel Zlotkowski 6, Jadyn Newsome 6, Malena DeLisa 3, Christina DeLisa 2, Emma Wagoner 2.
Boys
Ragsdale 25 14 18 21 — 78
Grimsley 23 13 15 29 — 80
Ragsdale (19-6) — Jah Saigo 28, Jaylen Williams 14, Aaron Fant 11, Kobe Parker 9, Ron Jones 9, Andrew Siler 7.
Grimsley (23-3) — Jayden Watlington 25, Jordan Wall 23, Alex Taylor 10, Zacch Wiggins 10, Tyler Albright 8, Marschall Uber 4.
