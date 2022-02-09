 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HSXtra.com Basketball Quick Take: Northern Guilford 50, Southwest Guilford 41
top story

HSXtra.com Basketball Quick Take: Northern Guilford 50, Southwest Guilford 41

Northern Girls (copy)

Northern Guilford's Laurel Zlotkowski (left) and Abby Mulry celebrate near the end of the Nighthawks' 50-41 win over Southwest Guilford on Wednesday night. Northern is the only unbeaten girls basketball team in the Triad.

The Nighthawks remain unbeaten with a 50-41 win over second-place Southwest Guilford on Wednesday night in the Metro 4-A.

What

Metro 4-A Conference girls basketball

Where

Northern Guilford Gymnasium, Greensboro

Why the Nighthawks won

Northern Guilford didn’t panic when Southwest Guilford got off to a strong start. A 13-0 run bridging the first and second quarters put the Nighthawks up by nine and they withstood every challenge.

“It felt like a playoff atmosphere,” said Kim Furlough, Northern’s coach. “We knew last night that we clinched the (Metro 4-A) Conference championship, but we knew this game was important for pride and for state playoff seeding. … I told the girls this was a very good game for us. We needed one like this where we had a gut-check.”

One reason the Nighthawks passed the test was the strong play of Jadyn Newsome. The 5-foot-11 junior forward did not start because Abby Mulry got the nod on senior night, but Newsome took over inside once she entered the game and finished with 20 points.

“Jadyn had a huge game for us,” Furlough said. “She was rebounding. She did a nice job in the post. We’ve been working on how to score against their posts, and she was tremendous for us.”

Southwest has a strong group of post players in Jocelyn Foust, Aja Hairston and Corynn Perkins, but the Cowgirls simply couldn’t handle Newsome.

“She played an excellent game and we had a very difficult time covering her,” said Southwest coach Nick Scarborough. “She hurt us bad.”

Why the Cowgirls lost

Southwest couldn’t sustain its hot start and, like everyone else this season, the Cowgirls had trouble with Northern’s pressure defense.

“We got stagnant at times,” Scarborough said. “They made a (8-2) run in the third quarter where they were able to get a little separation where we got sped up and got frantic. We have to be a little bit more patient offensively. There were also a few opportunities we had with clean put-backs and we didn’t finish them.”

Southwest also went 6-for-13 from the free-throw line, including missing the front end of a one-and-one.

Three things we learned

1. Jasmine Harris loves playing with the floor spread. Northern’s 5-7 sophomore guard put all of her offensive skills on display in the fourth quarter when the Nighthawks were trying to salt away the game. She scored, she facilitated and she went for the jugular with eight of her 10 points in the period. “We went to a spread offense to waste a little time,” Furlough said, “but she read it very well and had some opportunities to take them off the dribble and score. She did some really good things for us.”

2. Southwest will be a dangerous team in the postseason. A rematch with Northern in the Metro 4-A tournament seems inevitable, and the Cowgirls have the kind of team that could make a playoff run. “I’m pleased with the effort,” Scarborough said. “We had a few lapses that need to be fixed, but we’ll work on it.”

3. The Metro 4-A tournament will be decided at Northern. As the girls regular-season champion, Northern Guilford will host the girls and boys conference tournament finals Feb. 18. Grimsley can clinch the boys title with a win Friday night against Northern or a Ragsdale loss in one of its final two games.

What they said

“We just have to get back to work in practice. I like playing a lot of games in a week, but we’ve lacked practice time due to the schedule and haven’t had the chance to clean up a few things. Having a regular week next week will help.” — Nick Scarborough, Southwest Guilford coach

“This is the first time we’ve ever had a team that’s 21-0. We have a lot of depth and they just play hard, and I don’t have to beg them to play hard.” — Kim Furlough, Northern Guilford coach

HSXtra.com Basketball Postgame: with Northern Guilford's Jadyn Newsome

Next up

Southwest Guilford: Friday, at Northwest Guilford

Northern Guilford: Friday, at Grimsley

Box scores

Girls

Southwest Guilford             14    9    8  10   —   41

Northern Guilford               14  11  11  14   —   50

Southwest Guilford (10-3 Metro 4-A, 16-3 overall) — Jocelyn Foust 12, Courtney Taylor 7, Sa’Mya McCullough 7, Ally Guglielmo 7, Aja Hairston 4, Taylor Watford 2, Corynn Perkins 2.

Northern Guilford (13-0, 21-0) — Jadyn Newsome 20, Jasmine Harris 10, Emma Wagoner 9, Abby Mulry 6, Lizzie Gram 3, Laurel Zlotkowski 2.

Boys

Southwest Guilford              10  11  11  23   —   55

Northern Guilford                15  18  15  17   —   65

Southwest Guilford (4-9 Metro 4-A, 8-12 overall) — Corbin Wilson 16, Henry Giant 14, Christian Bennett 7, Mason Drabik 6, Troy Scarborough 3, Stevon Harrison 3, Noah Goldston 3, Amarya Huggins 2, Angelo Williams 1.

Northern Guilford (9-4, 14-7) — Jackson Helms 15, Nolan Hodge 13, Kenyon Ryan 9, Chris Mitchell 9, Michael Juergens 6, Vance Bolyard 4, Manny Elliott 4, Luke Tabler 2, Jordan Williams 2, Connor Howell 1.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

