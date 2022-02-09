HSXtra.com Basketball Quick Take: Northern Guilford 50, Southwest Guilford 41

Southwest has a strong group of post players in Jocelyn Foust, Aja Hairston and Corynn Perkins, but the Cowgirls simply couldn’t handle Newsome.

“She played an excellent game and we had a very difficult time covering her,” said Southwest coach Nick Scarborough. “She hurt us bad.”

Why the Cowgirls lost

Southwest couldn’t sustain its hot start and, like everyone else this season, the Cowgirls had trouble with Northern’s pressure defense.

“We got stagnant at times,” Scarborough said. “They made a (8-2) run in the third quarter where they were able to get a little separation where we got sped up and got frantic. We have to be a little bit more patient offensively. There were also a few opportunities we had with clean put-backs and we didn’t finish them.”

Southwest also went 6-for-13 from the free-throw line, including missing the front end of a one-and-one.

Three things we learned