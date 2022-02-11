HSXtra.com Basketball Quick Take: Northern Guilford 53, Grimsley 49

Why the Whirlies lost

It looked like Grimsley’s night when Peter Martinek-Jenne hit a 3 and fellow senior Marschall Uber also scored in the opening three minutes on senior night as they got rare starts. But coach Darren Corbett's Whirlies looked out of sync after regular starters Alex Taylor and Zacch Wiggins entered the game late in the opening quarter, even though Grimsley led 20-13.

The Whirlies appeared to have regained control when senior guard Tyler Albright scored the first eight points of the final quarter and Grimsley led 45-36. But the Whirlies only scored four points the rest of the way as Northern kept them from clinching the Metro 4-A regular-season title.

“They just made the plays down the stretch,” Corbett said. “They did a better job of taking care of the basketball in those last four minutes when it was critical. We went up seven with about four minutes to go and we got a little bit tentative with the basketball, didn’t execute like we should have. On the defensive end of the floor, lack of communication led to Hodge getting two baskets down the stretch.”

Three things we learned