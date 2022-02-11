HSXtra.com Basketball Quick Take: Northern Guilford 53, Grimsley 49

Northern Guilford rallies to stun Grimsley 53-49 on the Whirlies' home floor.
What
Metro 4-A Conference boys basketball
Where
Sawyer Gymnasium, Greensboro
Why the Nighthawks won
Northern Guilford fought back all night on the road in front of a raucous crowd, and when the Nighthawks took the lead for the first time on Jackson Helms’ 3-pointer with 1:32 to play they weren’t about to lose control. Nolan Hodge scored the last four of his game-high 24 points on a tip-in and a pair of free throws to seal the victory.
“We’ve played a lot of games for not quite 32 minutes, but tonight we did it,” coach Kent Phillips said. “We knew the first three minutes on (Grimsley’s) senior night they were going to throw their best shot at us. We took it, came back, took it again and just kept fighting.”
Northern’s defense held Grimsley to one field goal in the final 5:17 as the Nighthawks’ scrambling, double-teaming pressure forced the Whirlies into the kinds of turnovers they don’t usually commit.
“We’ve gotten better at rotating when we get into our traps,” Phillips said. “The last time we played them we were a little slow, and if you’re slow on one rotation they’ve got you.”
Why the Whirlies lost
It looked like Grimsley’s night when Peter Martinek-Jenne hit a 3 and fellow senior Marschall Uber also scored in the opening three minutes on senior night as they got rare starts. But coach Darren Corbett's Whirlies looked out of sync after regular starters Alex Taylor and Zacch Wiggins entered the game late in the opening quarter, even though Grimsley led 20-13.
The Whirlies appeared to have regained control when senior guard Tyler Albright scored the first eight points of the final quarter and Grimsley led 45-36. But the Whirlies only scored four points the rest of the way as Northern kept them from clinching the Metro 4-A regular-season title.
“They just made the plays down the stretch,” Corbett said. “They did a better job of taking care of the basketball in those last four minutes when it was critical. We went up seven with about four minutes to go and we got a little bit tentative with the basketball, didn’t execute like we should have. On the defensive end of the floor, lack of communication led to Hodge getting two baskets down the stretch.”
Three things we learned
1. It looks as if the Metro 4-A title will be shared. Grimsley finished 12-2 in the league, and Ragsdale is 11-2 heading into its regular-season finale today against Southeast Guilford (0-13, 1-20). If the Tigers win, as expected, the teams will tie for the title after splitting their two conference games, but Grimsley’s comeback win in the opening game of the HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational serves as the tie-breaker, so the Whirlies would be the No. 1 seed.
2. Nolan Hodge and Tyler Albright are two tough hombres. Hodge, battling a knee injury that sidelined him last week and flared again in the fourth quarter, scored eight of his 24 points in the final period. The UNC-Wilmington signee wanted the ball in every key situation. Albright, who’s headed to Duke on a baseball scholarship, nearly willed Grimsley to the win. The senior scored 10 of the Whirlies’ 12 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 20.
3. Northern is peaking at the right time. The Nighthawks won three times this week to finish third in the conference and have three players who can hit big shots in Hodge, Helms and fellow senior Manny Elliott. “What I’ve loved about this group all year is that with the schedule we’ve played, the senior leadership mixed in with the youth, they’ve just battled all year,” Phillips said. “I love how they responded when Nolan went down for a couple of games and battled the way they did. Everybody else saw what they could do and they saw the effort they had to bring every night.”
What they said
“For the fans, for the county, this was a great basketball game. Win or lose, it was two teams that executed well, played hard, played great basketball. The student sections were awesome. You could not ask for a better environment. It was a championship atmosphere.” — Kent Phillips, Northern Guilford coach
“These kids have gone 30-5 in the last two years, and that’s better than any other public school in the city. I will take a loss tonight knowing that I will go with these kids in whatever situation we face coming down the stretch.” — Darren Corbett, Grimsley coach
Next up
The Metro 4-A Conference tournament starts Tuesday at the higher seeds.
Box scores
Boys
Northern Guilford 13 12 9 19 — 53
Grimsley 20 8 9 12 — 49
Northern Guilford (10-4 Metro 4-A, 15-7 overall) — Nolan Hodge 24, Jackson Helms 13, Manny Elliott 12, Vance Bolyard 4.
Grimsley (12-2, 20-3) — Tyler Albright 20, Jayden Watlington 16, Jordan Wall 6, Peter Martinek-Jenne 3, Marschall Uber 2, Zacch Wiggins 2.
Girls
Northern Guilford 11 14 20 18 — 63
Grimsley 5 6 6 10 — 27
Northern Guilford (14-0 Metro 4-A, 22-0 overall) — Jasmine Harris 13, Malena DeLisa 8, Avery Burnham 7, Christina DeLisa 6, Emily Peeden 5, Laurel Zlotkowski 5, Jadyn Newsome 5, Lizzie Gram 4, Abby Mulry 4, Emma Wagoner 4, Katlyn Newsome 2.
Grimsley (0-14, 3-19) — Avery Knapp 12, Nadia VonReichbauer 9, Jordan Britt 4, Dashanti Swain 2.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.