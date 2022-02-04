HSXtra.com Basketball Quick Take: Page 53, Northern Guilford 47

Why the Nighthawks lost

Northern Guilford missed senior wing Nolan Hodge, who suffered a leg injury early in Wednesday night’s loss to Ragsdale. Coach Kent Phillips isn’t one to make excuses, but a lot of what the Nighthawks do offensively runs through the UNC-Wilmington signee. Fellow senior Manny Elliott scored Northern’s first 13 points, but was held to seven the rest of the way as Page focused on not letting him get any more clean looks at the basket.

“We battled Ragsdale on Wednesday without Manny (because of COVID-19 protocols) and then Nolan got hurt in the first quarter,” Phillips said. “Our guys grew and we were down four with three minutes to go (before losing 72-53). We had to turn around and play Page without Nolan. Nobody in the gym besides our team thought we had a chance tonight, and I couldn’t be more proud of our guys.”

Three things we learned