HSXtra.com Basketball Quick Take: Page 53, Northern Guilford 47

Freshman guard Jerron Blackwell scores 12 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter to lead Page past Northern Guilford, 53-47.
What
Metro 4-A Conference boys basketball
Site
Northern Guilford Gymnasium, Greensboro
Why the Pirates won
Page held Northern Guilford to one field goal and three points in the third quarter to turn a five-point deficit into a four-point lead and never trailed again. The Pirates did it with defense.
“To really be able win games in a tough league and against tough teams you have to be able to guard,” coach Evan Fancourt said. “Defense travels when you come on the road.”
Page got a big game from freshman guard Jerron Blackwell. After senior leader Josh Scovens’ night ended when he injured his left ankle midway through the third quarter, Blackwell took over. The HSXtra.com second-team All-Area football player scored 12 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, and his back-to-back 3-pointers and a floater gave the Pirates a 46-40 lead with 4:19 to play.
“You have to have guys make big shots late and be able to score late, and that’s something we were missing earlier in the year,” Fancourt said. “Now I’ve got a 15-year-old kid stepping up and making tough, tough plays and shots. That was fun to watch!”
Why the Nighthawks lost
Northern Guilford missed senior wing Nolan Hodge, who suffered a leg injury early in Wednesday night’s loss to Ragsdale. Coach Kent Phillips isn’t one to make excuses, but a lot of what the Nighthawks do offensively runs through the UNC-Wilmington signee. Fellow senior Manny Elliott scored Northern’s first 13 points, but was held to seven the rest of the way as Page focused on not letting him get any more clean looks at the basket.
“We battled Ragsdale on Wednesday without Manny (because of COVID-19 protocols) and then Nolan got hurt in the first quarter,” Phillips said. “Our guys grew and we were down four with three minutes to go (before losing 72-53). We had to turn around and play Page without Nolan. Nobody in the gym besides our team thought we had a chance tonight, and I couldn’t be more proud of our guys.”
Three things we learned
1. Page has learned – the hard way – how to win tough games. The Pirates rode the momentum from Wednesday’s comeback win at Southwest Guilford. “To finally get over that hump … that process of learning to win tough games, especially in a league like this, that Southwest game was huge,” Fancourt said. “They not only could feel what it was like to make those winning plays in late-game situations, but sit there with the film and watch it and compare it to some old games. It’s mostly effort plays and understanding time and situation and being able to execute.”
2. This is a rivalry. Tempers flared briefly between the two teams after the final buzzer, but officials from both schools quickly defused the situation.
3. Northern remains the Triad’s only unbeaten girls team. The Nighthawks (11-0 Metro, 19-0 overall) got a typically balanced scoring effort and played strong defense to beat Page 58-33 in the evening’s first game.
What they said
“It’s fun to have a little bit of momentum and a couple of wins in a row. Winning makes practice more exciting. It makes film more exciting. It’s been very enjoyable.” — Evan Fancourt, Page coach, on the Pirates’ wins over Western Guilford, Southwest Guilford and Northern Guilford this week
“I’m really proud of the leadership of the seniors and then how the young guys kept their confidence, grew and kept getting better. They’ve had their chances and stepped up. I told them to keep this edge and believe in ourselves.” — Kent Phillips, Northern Guilford coach
Next up
Page: Tuesday, at Grimsley
Northern Guilford: Tuesday, at Western Guilford
Box scores
Boys
Page 7 17 12 17 — 53
Northern Guilford 17 12 3 15 — 47
Page (7-4 Metro 4-A, 9-9 overall) — Jerron Blackwell 20, Tyler McIntyre 10, Devontay Deloatch 7, Josh Scovens 6, Blake McGowan 5, Grady Sherrill 3, Malk Maberson 1, Camden Pennix 1.
Northern Guilford (7-4, 12-7) — Manny Elliott 20, Jackson Helms 9, Michael Juergens 6, Chris Mitchell 3, Elijah Cathcart 3, Kenyon Ryan 2, Vance Bolyard 2, Jordan Williams 2.
Girls
Page 6 13 6 8 — 33
Northern Guilford 16 10 17 15 — 58
Page (5-6 Metro 4-A, 8-10 overall) — Candice Williams 15, Hattie Sloyan 7, Kennedy Leggett 5, Anna Schmedes 4, Melanie Niebitsie-Livingston 2.
Northern Guilford (11-0, 19-0) — Jasmine Harris 11, Lizzie Gram 10, Jadyn Newsome 10, Emma Wagoner 7, Malen DeLisa 6, Abby Mulry 6, Laurel Zlotkowski 4, Christina DeLisa 2, Avery Burnham 2.
