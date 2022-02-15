HSXtra.com Basketball Quick Take: Smith sweeps Mid-State 3-A openers

“The straight-line drives have been hard for us all year,” Partee said. “The shooters, we let them shoot to try to take away the drives.”

Three things we learned

1. The gap between the top and the bottom in the Mid-State 3-A is large. The top-seeded Smith girls held one-win High Point Central to four or fewer points in three of four quarters of a 66-22 win. The Golden Eagles’ top-seeded boys team scored 108 points against a Northeast team that won just four games.

2. Smith’s boys are on a collision course with Dudley. The Golden Eagles won all three meetings between the conference’s top two teams during the regular season. One went double overtime and the other two were decided by a total of four points. Here’s hoping we get a fourth matchup in the championship game Friday night.

3. Markquan Gilbert can score in a number of ways. Smith’s 6-foot-3 junior wing put the ball in the basket with dunks, tips, slashes and 3s en route to a 24-point night. Five teammates joined him in double figures as everyone ate for the Golden Eagles.

What he said