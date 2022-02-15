HSXtra.com Basketball Quick Take: Smith sweeps Mid-State 3-A openers

The top-seeded Golden Eagles dominate the High Point Central girls 66-22 and the Northeast Guilford boys 108-70 in the conference tournament.
What
Mid-State 3-A Conference basketball tournament, first round
Where
Bob McAdoo Gymnasium, Greensboro
Why the Golden Eagles won
Coach Derrick Partee’s Smith boys team pushed the ball up the floor at every opportunity and scored at will in a 108-70 victory over Northeast Guilford. The Golden Eagles had six dunks and missed a number of others where they went for something spectacular. The conference’s regular-season champions also hit 13 3-pointers.
“We were more concerned with pushing the ball and having a fast pace tonight than we were with anything else,” Partee said. “We figured that the kids’ intensity would stay high if we played faster.”
The intensity wasn’t quite as high on the defensive end, where they gave up 70 points to a team averaging just 56.8. The Rams beat Smith defenders off the dribble on numerous occasions, but struggled to finish against the taller Golden Eagles. Northeast did hit eight 3-point shots.
“The straight-line drives have been hard for us all year,” Partee said. “The shooters, we let them shoot to try to take away the drives.”
Three things we learned
1. The gap between the top and the bottom in the Mid-State 3-A is large. The top-seeded Smith girls held one-win High Point Central to four or fewer points in three of four quarters of a 66-22 win. The Golden Eagles’ top-seeded boys team scored 108 points against a Northeast team that won just four games.
2. Smith’s boys are on a collision course with Dudley. The Golden Eagles won all three meetings between the conference’s top two teams during the regular season. One went double overtime and the other two were decided by a total of four points. Here’s hoping we get a fourth matchup in the championship game Friday night.
3. Markquan Gilbert can score in a number of ways. Smith’s 6-foot-3 junior wing put the ball in the basket with dunks, tips, slashes and 3s en route to a 24-point night. Five teammates joined him in double figures as everyone ate for the Golden Eagles.
What he said
“I’d like to play a little bit better defense. That’s usually our staple, but all in all we’re playing pretty well.” — Derrick Partee, Smith boys coach
Next up
Smith girls: Northeast Guilford-Eastern Guilford winner, 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Atkins HS
Smith boys: Southern Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Atkins HS
Box scores
Girls
High Point Central 2 13 4 3 — 22
Smith 24 21 21 0 — 66
High Point Central (1-23) — Alaina Smith 8, Briana Berry 6, Janiya Mitchell 3, Janiyah Upchurch 3, Teana Lewis 2.
Smith (23-2) — Azahreya Drayton Gill 24, Zoe Davis 14, Azaria Scott 8, Kaila Daye 6, Gabby Burch 4, Adja Ndiaye 4, Trinity Matthews 4, K’nasia King 2.
Girls
Northeast Guilford 16 12 27 15 — 70
Smith 28 23 34 23 — 108
Northeast Guilford (4-20) — Amari Tate 21, Jakob Stanford 17, Deonte’ Morgan 14, Tijae Burnette 12, Tashaun Simpson 3, Isaiah Irving 2, Dennis Fountain 1.
Smith (20-5) — Markquan Gilbert 24, TayShawn Mann 14, NayShaun Hale 13, Gage Lattimore 11, Braylon Collins 10, C.J. Neely 10, Derek Burris 7, Xavier Partee 7, Richard Goods 6, Joshua Hughes 4, Nick Aikens 2.
