HSXtra.com Football: Area college signings
These area high school football players are expected to sign college letters of intent during the period that began Wednesday:

BISHOP McGUINNESS

WR/DB Henry Riek, Lawrence (Wis.); FB/LB Evan Stoller, Grinnell.

DAVIE COUNTY

RB Tate Carney, Wake Forest.

EAST FORSYTH

K/P Andrew Conrad, East Carolina (preferred walk-on); DB Isaiah Crowell, N.C. State.

GRIMSLEY

QB Alonza Barnett, James Madison; DL Travis Shaw, North Carolina.

HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

DL R.J. Evans (transfer from Navarro, Texas, College), Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

NORTHERN GUILFORD

DB Ishmel Atkins, Elon; WR Terrell Timmons, N.C. State.

NORTHWEST GUILFORD

LB Xavier Simmons, Missouri.

REAGAN

RB Jon Gullette, U.S. Naval Academy.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

