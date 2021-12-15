HSXtra.com Football: Area college signings

These area high school football players are expected to sign college letters of intent during the period that began Wednesday:
BISHOP McGUINNESS
WR/DB Henry Riek, Lawrence (Wis.); FB/LB Evan Stoller, Grinnell.
DAVIE COUNTY
RB Tate Carney, Wake Forest.
EAST FORSYTH
K/P Andrew Conrad, East Carolina (preferred walk-on); DB Isaiah Crowell, N.C. State.
GRIMSLEY
QB Alonza Barnett, James Madison; DL Travis Shaw, North Carolina.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
DL R.J. Evans (transfer from Navarro, Texas, College), Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
NORTHERN GUILFORD
DB Ishmel Atkins, Elon; WR Terrell Timmons, N.C. State.
NORTHWEST GUILFORD
LB Xavier Simmons, Missouri.
REAGAN
RB Jon Gullette, U.S. Naval Academy.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Joe Sirera
