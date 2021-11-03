 Skip to main content
HSXtra.com Football: Bonus coaches' clipboard
0 Comments

Northern Guilford coach Erik Westberg on the matchup with Lake Norman on Friday night: "We haven’t seen the triple-option this year, but if there’s a group I want to see it, it’s this group right here. They’re veterans, they’ve been in situations, they’ve been in big games. They get it, so I do feel good about them."

In addition to our video interviews previewing Southeast Guilford at East Forsyth this week, we have bonus content with Northern Guilford coach Erik Westberg talking about his Nighthawks' first-round home game Friday night against Lake Norman:

ERIK WESTBERG, Northern Guilford

views the

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY NIGHT'S PLAYOFF GAMES

First round

Area teams

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

NCHSAA

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 32 Page (4-6) at No. 1 Cornelius Hough (10-0)

No. 17 West Forsyth (5-4) at No. 16 South Mecklenburg (8-2)

No. 24 Davie County (6-4) at No. 9 Asheville (8-2)

No. 28 Charlotte Providence (6-4) at No. 5 Glenn (7-2)

No. 20 Southeast Guilford (7-3) at No. 13 East Forsyth (8-1)

No. 29 Northwest Guilford (5-5) at No. 4 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (7-2)

No. 22 Lake Norman (7-3) at No. 11 Northern Guilford (9-1)

No. 18 Indian Trail Porter Ridge (6-2) at No. 15 Reagan (7-3)

No. 31 Concord Cox Mill (5-5) at No. 2 Grimsley (10-0)

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 32 Southern Guilford (4-6) at No. 1 Canton Pisgah (9-1)

No. 17 Eastern Guilford (7-2) at No. 16 Belmont South Point (7-3)

No. 24 Rockingham County (5-4) at No. 9 Monroe Parkwood (5-2)

No. 28 West Henderson (3-7) at No. 5 North Davidson (6-3)

No. 30 North Henderson (4-6) at No. 3 Dudley (9-1)

No. 18 East Lincoln (7-3) at No. 15 Oak Grove (7-2)

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 21 McMichael (7-3) at No. 12 Burns (7-3)

No. 29 Randleman (4-6) at No. 4 Reidsville (9-0)

No. 27 North Forsyth (5-5) at No. 6 Salisbury (9-0)

No. 23 West Stokes (5-4) at No. 10 Concord Robinson (9-1)

CLASS 1-A WEST

No. 29 Winston-Salem Prep (1-8) at No. 4 Robbinsville (6-3)

No. 23 Bishop McGuinness (2-7) at No. 10 Andrews (6-3)

NCISAA

DIVISION II

No. 8 High Point Christian (3-6) at Harrells Christian (9-1), 7 p.m.

0 Comments

