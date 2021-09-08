HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

Mount Tabor (1-1) and Page (0-2) will get an early start on the high school football weekend when they meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Marion Kirby Stadium in Greensboro.
Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown and Page coach Doug Robertson spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about the matchup:
TIESUAN BROWN, Mount Tabor coach
DOUG ROBERTSON, Page coach
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
HSXTRA.COM TOP 10
No. 1 Grimsley (2-0) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (3-0), 7 p.m.
No. 2 Reidsville (2-0) at Rockingham County (1-0), 11 a.m. Saturday
No. 5 Southeast Guilford (1-1) at No. 10 Southern Guilford (1-1)
Reynolds (1-2) at No. 7 Southwest Guilford (1-1), 7 p.m. Thursday
Mount Tabor (1-1) at No. 8 Page (0-2), 7 p.m. Thursday
Ragsdale (1-1) at No. 9 Eastern Guilford (0-1)
ALSO
Andrews (0-2) at Parkland (1-1), WMYV-48
Asheville Christian (0-2) at High Point Christian (1-1), 7 p.m.
Carver (2-1) at McMichael (0-2)
Morehead (1-2) at Martinsville, Va. (0-1)
North Raleigh Christian (2-0) at Bishop McGuinness (1-1)
Western Guilford (0-1) at Northeast Guilford (0-2)
OFF
No. 3 Dudley (2-1), No. 4 Northern Guilford (3-0), No. 6 Northwest Guilford (2-1), High Point Central (1-2), Smith (1-2)
