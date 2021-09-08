 Skip to main content
HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard
Page Grimsley (copy)

Doug Robertson is in his second season as head football coach at Page.

Mount Tabor (1-1) and Page (0-2) will get an early start on the high school football weekend when they meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Marion Kirby Stadium in Greensboro.

Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown and Page coach Doug Robertson spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about the matchup:

TIESUAN BROWN, Mount Tabor coach

WATCH NOW: Mount Tabor football coach Tiesuan Brown previews the Page game

DOUG ROBERTSON, Page coach

WATCH NOW: Page football coach Doug Robertson previews the Mount Tabor game
Mount Tabor Cleveland football (copy)

Tiesuan Brown guided Mount Tabor's football team to the NCHSAA Class 3-AA football championship in the spring.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Grimsley (2-0) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (3-0), 7 p.m.

No. 2 Reidsville (2-0) at Rockingham County (1-0), 11 a.m. Saturday

No. 5 Southeast Guilford (1-1) at No. 10 Southern Guilford (1-1)

Reynolds (1-2) at No. 7 Southwest Guilford (1-1), 7 p.m. Thursday

Mount Tabor (1-1) at No. 8 Page (0-2), 7 p.m. Thursday

Ragsdale (1-1) at No. 9 Eastern Guilford (0-1)

ALSO

Andrews (0-2) at Parkland (1-1), WMYV-48

Asheville Christian (0-2) at High Point Christian (1-1), 7 p.m.

Carver (2-1) at McMichael (0-2)

Morehead (1-2) at Martinsville, Va. (0-1)

North Raleigh Christian (2-0) at Bishop McGuinness (1-1)

Western Guilford (0-1) at Northeast Guilford (0-2)

OFF

No. 3 Dudley (2-1), No. 4 Northern Guilford (3-0), No. 6 Northwest Guilford (2-1), High Point Central (1-2), Smith (1-2)

