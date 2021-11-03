 Skip to main content
HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard
HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

Northern SE (copy)

Southeast Guilford coach Earl Bates on his Falcons' playoff matchup with East Forsyth: "For us to be successful we do have to play good defense and control the clock a little bit with our offense. We’re going to try to run the football, control the clock and move the chains a little bit and not have our defense on the field so much."

One of the most intriguing matchups of the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association football playoffs comes in Class 4-A West, where No. 20 seed Southeast Guilford (7-3) takes on No. 13 seed East Forsyth (8-1) at Fred E. Lewis Stadium in Kernersville. 

Southeast Guilford coach Earl Bates and East Forsyth coach Todd Willert took time to talk with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about the matchup between Metro 4-A and Central Piedmont 4-A powers:

EARL BATES, Southeast Guilford

WATCH NOW: Southeast Guilford football coach Earl Bates previews the East Forsyth game

TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth

WATCH NOW: East Forsyth football coach Todd Willert previews the Southeast Guilford game
E Forsyth Northwest (copy)

East Forsyth coach Todd Willert: "We’re playing in all three phases right now – offense, defense and special teams. I can’t say enough about James Studivant, our special-teams coordinator, and how good he’s got those guys playing. We came up with another big play, a blocked punt, to get us going against West Forsyth."

FRIDAY NIGHT'S PLAYOFF GAMES

First round

Area teams

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

NCHSAA

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 32 Page (4-6) at No. 1 Cornelius Hough (10-0)

No. 17 West Forsyth (5-4) at No. 16 South Mecklenburg (8-2)

No. 24 Davie County (6-4) at No. 9 Asheville (8-2)

No. 28 Charlotte Providence (6-4) at No. 5 Glenn (7-2)

No. 20 Southeast Guilford (7-3) at No. 13 East Forsyth (8-1)

No. 29 Northwest Guilford (5-5) at No. 4 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (7-2)

No. 22 Lake Norman (7-3) at No. 11 Northern Guilford (9-1)

No. 18 Indian Trail Porter Ridge (6-2) at No. 15 Reagan (7-3)

No. 31 Concord Cox Mill (5-5) at No. 2 Grimsley (10-0)

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 32 Southern Guilford (4-6) at No. 1 Canton Pisgah (9-1)

No. 17 Eastern Guilford (7-2) at No. 16 Belmont South Point (7-3)

No. 24 Rockingham County (5-4) at No. 9 Monroe Parkwood (5-2)

No. 28 West Henderson (3-7) at No. 5 North Davidson (6-3)

No. 30 North Henderson (4-6) at No. 3 Dudley (9-1)

No. 18 East Lincoln (7-3) at No. 15 Oak Grove (7-2)

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 21 McMichael (7-3) at No. 12 Burns (7-3)

No. 29 Randleman (4-6) at No. 4 Reidsville (9-0)

No. 27 North Forsyth (5-5) at No. 6 Salisbury (9-0)

No. 23 West Stokes (5-4) at No. 10 Concord Robinson (9-1)

CLASS 1-A WEST

No. 29 Winston-Salem Prep (1-8) at No. 4 Robbinsville (6-3)

No. 23 Bishop McGuinness (2-7) at No. 10 Andrews (6-3)

NCISAA

DIVISION II

No. 8 High Point Christian (3-6) at Harrells Christian (9-1), 7 p.m.

Breaking News