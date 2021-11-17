 Skip to main content
HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard
HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

No.3 Dudley versus No.14 Ledford (copy)

Dudley coach Steven Davis on his team's offense: "To be able to be balanced is great for the playoffs, but being able to run the ball … you hear people say that carries, whether you’re on the road or at home."

Two area football teams have made it to the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs. Dudley will play Kings Mountain on Friday night in a Class 3-A West game at Tarpley Stadium, while Reidsville plays host to Hendersonville in a 2-A West matchup at Community Stadium. 

Dudley coach Steven Davis and Reidsville coach Jimmy Teague took time out from their game prep to talk with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about the matchups:

STEVEN DAVIS, Dudley

WATCH NOW: Dudley football coach Steven Davis previews the Kings Mountain game

JIMMY TEAGUE, Reidsville

WATCH NOW: Reidsville football coach Jimmy Teague previews the Hendersonville playoff game
jimmy_teague_photo (copy) (copy)

Reidsville coach Jimmy Teague on his team's offensive approach against Hendersonville: "We hope to be able to get the ball in our playmakers’ hands, and we always say that whatever the defense is giving us, we hope to be able to take it."

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S NCHSAA PLAYOFF GAMES

Area teams; full schedule at NCHSAA.org.

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 13 East Forsyth (10-1) at No. 5 Glenn (9-2)

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 11 Kings Mountain (10-2) at No. 3 Dudley (11-1)

No. 5 North Davidson (8-3) at No. 4 Boiling Springs Crest (9-2)

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 5 Hendersonville (10-1) at No. 4 Reidsville (11-0)

