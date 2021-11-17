HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

Two area football teams have made it to the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs. Dudley will play Kings Mountain on Friday night in a Class 3-A West game at Tarpley Stadium, while Reidsville plays host to Hendersonville in a 2-A West matchup at Community Stadium.
Dudley coach Steven Davis and Reidsville coach Jimmy Teague took time out from their game prep to talk with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about the matchups:
STEVEN DAVIS, Dudley
JIMMY TEAGUE, Reidsville
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
FRIDAY'S NCHSAA PLAYOFF GAMES
Area teams; full schedule at NCHSAA.org.
All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 13 East Forsyth (10-1) at No. 5 Glenn (9-2)
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 11 Kings Mountain (10-2) at No. 3 Dudley (11-1)
No. 5 North Davidson (8-3) at No. 4 Boiling Springs Crest (9-2)
CLASS 2-A WEST
No. 5 Hendersonville (10-1) at No. 4 Reidsville (11-0)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Joe Sirera
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.