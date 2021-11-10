 Skip to main content
HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard
HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

Dudley Mount Tabor football (copy)

Dudley coach Steven Davis has his Panthers in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs, where they will take on Ledford at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tarpley Stadium.

Two Guilford County football teams have made it to the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs. Dudley will play Ledford on Friday night in a Class 3-A West game at Tarpley Stadium, while Grimsley plays host to Indian Trail Porter Ridge in a 4-A West matchup at Jamieson Stadium. 

Dudley coach Steven Davis and Grimsley coach Darryl Brown took time out from their game prep to talk with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about the matchups:

STEVEN DAVIS, Dudley

WATCH NOW: Dudley football coach Steven Davis previews the Ledford game

DARRYL BROWN, Grimsley

WATCH NOW: Grimsley football coach Darryl Brown previews the Porter Ridge game
GCS Peeler Elementary (copy)

Grimsley coach Darryl Brown (center) has his Whirlies in the second round of the NCHSAA football playoffs. They take on Indian Trail Porter Ridge at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jamieson Stadium.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S NCHSAA PLAYOFF GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.

Second round

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 18 Indian Trail Porter Ridge (7-2) at No. 2 Grimsley (11-0)

No. 13 East Forsyth (9-1) at No. 4 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (8-2)

No. 12 Charlotte Myers Park (8-3) at No. 5 Glenn (8-2)

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 14 Ledford (8-3) at No. 3 Dudley (10-1)

No. 21 Hickory (7-4) at No. 5 North Davidson (7-3)

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 13 Forest City Chase (10-1) at No. 4 Reidsville (10-0)

