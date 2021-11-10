HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

Two Guilford County football teams have made it to the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs. Dudley will play Ledford on Friday night in a Class 3-A West game at Tarpley Stadium, while Grimsley plays host to Indian Trail Porter Ridge in a 4-A West matchup at Jamieson Stadium.
Dudley coach Steven Davis and Grimsley coach Darryl Brown took time out from their game prep to talk with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about the matchups:
STEVEN DAVIS, Dudley
DARRYL BROWN, Grimsley
FRIDAY'S NCHSAA PLAYOFF GAMES
All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.
Second round
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 18 Indian Trail Porter Ridge (7-2) at No. 2 Grimsley (11-0)
No. 13 East Forsyth (9-1) at No. 4 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (8-2)
No. 12 Charlotte Myers Park (8-3) at No. 5 Glenn (8-2)
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 14 Ledford (8-3) at No. 3 Dudley (10-1)
No. 21 Hickory (7-4) at No. 5 North Davidson (7-3)
CLASS 2-A WEST
No. 13 Forest City Chase (10-1) at No. 4 Reidsville (10-0)
