HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard
Page coach Doug Robertson on his Pirates: "If you look at all of our losses but the Dudley game, we’ve given up 40 or more points. You’re not going to win games like that, no matter who you are or where you play. … We’re working on that."

GREENSBORO — The stakes are higher than they've been in recent years as Page and Grimsley prepare to renew their football rivalry Friday night at Jamieson Stadium. Grimsley is tied with fellow unbeaten Northern Guilford atop the Metro 4-A Conference standings with Page just a game back. Their game Friday night will shape the rest of the playoff race for both teams.

Page coach Doug Robertson and Grimsley coach Darryl Brown broke down the matchup and their teams with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera:

DOUG ROBERTSON, Page

WATCH NOW: Page football coach Doug Robertson previews the Grimsley game

DARRYL BROWN, Grimsley

WATCH NOW: Grimsley football coach Darryl Brown previews the Page game
Grimsley coach Darryl Brown on the success of his program: "It’s been a process and our guys have believed in what we’ve asked of them and continued to work hard. They haven’t been satisfied and have stayed hungry and want to continue to get better. … They do all the little things that it takes to be successful."

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 6 Page (4-1 Metro 4-A, 4-4) at No. 1 Grimsley (5-0, 8-0)

Western Guilford (0-5 Metro 4-A, 1-6) at No. 2 Northern Guilford (5-0, 8-0)

No. 10 McMichael (4-0 Mid-State 2-A, 6-2) at No. 3 Reidsville (4-0, 7-0)

Southern Guilford (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 3-5) at No. 4 Dudley (5-0, 7-1)

Smith (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 3-5) at No. 5 Eastern Guilford (5-0, 6-1)

No. 7 Southeast Guilford (3-2 Metro 4-A, 5-3) at No. 8 Northwest Guilford (2-3, 4-4)

No. 9 Southwest Guilford (1-4 Metro 4-A, 3-5) at Ragsdale (0-5, 1-7)

ALSO PLAYING

High Point Central (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 3-5) at Atkins (1-4, 1-6)

Huntersville SouthLake Christian (0-6) at High Point Christian (3-4), 7 p.m.

Rockingham County (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 3-4) at Northeast Guilford (1-4, 1-7)

Walkertown (2-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-4) at Morehead (1-3, 2-6)

Winston-Salem Prep (0-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 0-7) at Bishop McGuinness (0-4, 1-6), 7 p.m.

OFF

Andrews (0-5 Mid-State 2-A, 1-7)

