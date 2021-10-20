HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

GREENSBORO — The stakes are higher than they've been in recent years as Page and Grimsley prepare to renew their football rivalry Friday night at Jamieson Stadium. Grimsley is tied with fellow unbeaten Northern Guilford atop the Metro 4-A Conference standings with Page just a game back. Their game Friday night will shape the rest of the playoff race for both teams.
Page coach Doug Robertson and Grimsley coach Darryl Brown broke down the matchup and their teams with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera:
DOUG ROBERTSON, Page
DARRYL BROWN, Grimsley
FRIDAY'S GAMES
All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
HSXTRA.COM TOP 10
No. 6 Page (4-1 Metro 4-A, 4-4) at No. 1 Grimsley (5-0, 8-0)
Western Guilford (0-5 Metro 4-A, 1-6) at No. 2 Northern Guilford (5-0, 8-0)
No. 10 McMichael (4-0 Mid-State 2-A, 6-2) at No. 3 Reidsville (4-0, 7-0)
Southern Guilford (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 3-5) at No. 4 Dudley (5-0, 7-1)
Smith (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 3-5) at No. 5 Eastern Guilford (5-0, 6-1)
No. 7 Southeast Guilford (3-2 Metro 4-A, 5-3) at No. 8 Northwest Guilford (2-3, 4-4)
No. 9 Southwest Guilford (1-4 Metro 4-A, 3-5) at Ragsdale (0-5, 1-7)
ALSO PLAYING
High Point Central (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 3-5) at Atkins (1-4, 1-6)
Huntersville SouthLake Christian (0-6) at High Point Christian (3-4), 7 p.m.
Rockingham County (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 3-4) at Northeast Guilford (1-4, 1-7)
Walkertown (2-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-4) at Morehead (1-3, 2-6)
Winston-Salem Prep (0-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 0-7) at Bishop McGuinness (0-4, 1-6), 7 p.m.
OFF
Andrews (0-5 Mid-State 2-A, 1-7)
