HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

GREENSBORO — There are three football teams left unbeaten in the Metro 4-A Conference and two of them meet Friday night at Marion Kirby Stadium when No. 2 Northern Guilford visits No. 6 Page.
The other unbeaten, No. 1 Grimsley, plays host to Page on Oct. 22, then visits Northern on Oct. 29. How's that for a finish in the Metro 4-A?
Northern Guilford coach Erik Westberg and Page coach Doug Robertson broke down the matchup and their teams with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera:
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
HSXTRA.COM TOP 10
No. 1 Grimsley (4-0 Metro 4-A, 7-0) at No. 9 Southwest Guilford (1-3, 3-4)
No. 2 Northern Guilford (4-0 Metro 4-A, 7-0) at No. 6 Page (4-0, 4-3)
West Stokes (2-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-2) at No. 3 Reidsville (3-0, 6-0)
No. 4 Dudley (4-0 Mid-State 3-A, 6-1) at No. 10 Rockingham County (2-1, 3-2)
No. 5 Eastern Guilford (4-0 Mid-State 3-A, 5-1) at Southern Guilford (2-2, 3-4)
Western Guilford (0-4 Metro 4-A, 1-5) at No. 7 Southeast Guilford (2-2, 4-3)
Ragsdale (0-4 Metro 4-A, 1-6) at No. 8 Northwest Guilford (1-3, 3-4)
ALSO PLAYING
Bishop McGuinness (0-3 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-5) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (3-1, 6-1), 7 p.m.
High Point Christian (3-3) at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (6-1), 7 p.m.
McMichael (3-0 Mid-State 2-A, 5-2) at Walkertown (2-1, 4-3)
Morehead (0-3 Mid-State 2-A, 1-6) at Andrews (0-4, 1-6), 7 p.m. Thursday
Northeast Guilford (0-4 Mid-State 3-A, 0-7) at Atkins (1-3, 1-5)
Smith (1-3 Mid-State 3-A, 2-5) at High Point Central (1-2, 2-4)
