HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard
Northern Guilford coach Erik Westberg: "We were two plays away from being 7-0 last season, and we lost only two or three starters from that team. We knew this was a good group coming back. We knew it would be a little bit tougher in the Metro 4-A, different conference, but we’re definitely not surprised by where we’re sitting right now."

GREENSBORO — There are three football teams left unbeaten in the Metro 4-A Conference and two of them meet Friday night at Marion Kirby Stadium when No. 2 Northern Guilford visits No. 6 Page.

The other unbeaten, No. 1 Grimsley, plays host to Page on Oct. 22, then visits Northern on Oct. 29. How's that for a finish in the Metro 4-A?

Northern Guilford coach Erik Westberg and Page coach Doug Robertson broke down the matchup and their teams with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera:

ERIK WESTBERG, Northern Guilford

WATCH NOW: Northern Guilford football coach Erik Westberg previews the Page game

DOUG ROBERTSON, Page

WATCH NOW: Page football coach Doug Robertson previews the Northern Guilford game
Northwest Page (copy)

Page coach Doug Robertson: "The defense is playing better each week, which is allowing the offense to get great field position and have easy scoring drives, and we continue to be pretty solid in special teams."

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Grimsley (4-0 Metro 4-A, 7-0) at No. 9 Southwest Guilford (1-3, 3-4)

No. 2 Northern Guilford (4-0 Metro 4-A, 7-0) at No. 6 Page (4-0, 4-3)

West Stokes (2-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-2) at No. 3 Reidsville (3-0, 6-0)

No. 4 Dudley (4-0 Mid-State 3-A, 6-1) at No. 10 Rockingham County (2-1, 3-2)

No. 5 Eastern Guilford (4-0 Mid-State 3-A, 5-1) at Southern Guilford (2-2, 3-4)

Western Guilford (0-4 Metro 4-A, 1-5) at No. 7 Southeast Guilford (2-2, 4-3)

Ragsdale (0-4 Metro 4-A, 1-6) at No. 8 Northwest Guilford (1-3, 3-4)

ALSO PLAYING

Bishop McGuinness (0-3 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-5) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (3-1, 6-1), 7 p.m.

High Point Christian (3-3) at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (6-1), 7 p.m.

McMichael (3-0 Mid-State 2-A, 5-2) at Walkertown (2-1, 4-3)

Morehead (0-3 Mid-State 2-A, 1-6) at Andrews (0-4, 1-6), 7 p.m. Thursday

Northeast Guilford (0-4 Mid-State 3-A, 0-7) at Atkins (1-3, 1-5)

Smith (1-3 Mid-State 3-A, 2-5) at High Point Central (1-2, 2-4)

