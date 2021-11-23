HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

Two area football teams have made it to the fourth round of the NCHSAA playoffs. Dudley will play at Statesville on Friday night in a Class 3-A West game, while Reidsville travels to Shelby in a 2-A West matchup.
Reidsville coach Jimmy Teague and Dudley coach Steven Davis took time out from their game prep to talk with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about the matchups:
JIMMY TEAGUE, Reidsville
STEVEN DAVIS, Dudley
FRIDAY'S NCHSAA PLAYOFF GAMES
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Area teams; full schedule at NCHSAA.org.
Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 13 East Forsyth (11-1) at No. 1 Cornelius Hough (13-0)
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 3 Dudley (12-1) at No. 2 Statesville (12-0), 7 p.m.
CLASS 2-A WEST
No. 4 Reidsville (12-0) at No. 1 Shelby (12-1)
Joe Sirera
