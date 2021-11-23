 Skip to main content
HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard
HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

Two area football teams have made it to the fourth round of the NCHSAA playoffs. Dudley will play at Statesville on Friday night in a Class 3-A West game, while Reidsville travels to Shelby in a 2-A West matchup. 

Reidsville coach Jimmy Teague and Dudley coach Steven Davis took time out from their game prep to talk with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about the matchups:

JIMMY TEAGUE, Reidsville

WATCH NOW: Reidsville football coach Jimmy Teague previews the Shelby game

STEVEN DAVIS, Dudley

WATCH NOW: Dudley football coach Steven Davis previews the Statesville game

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S NCHSAA PLAYOFF GAMES

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Area teams; full schedule at NCHSAA.org.

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 13 East Forsyth (11-1) at No. 1 Cornelius Hough (13-0)

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 3 Dudley (12-1) at No. 2 Statesville (12-0), 7 p.m.

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 4 Reidsville (12-0) at No. 1 Shelby (12-1)

