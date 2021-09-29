HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

GREENSBORO — The battle is on for the two automatic berths in the NCHSAA football playoffs from the eight-team Metro 4-A Conference. Two of the contenders meet Friday night at Marion Kirby Stadium, where Northwest Guilford (1-1 Metro 4-A, 3-2) takes on Page (2-0, 2-3).
Northwest coach Kevin Wallace and Page coach Doug Robertson broke down the matchup and their teams with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera:
KEVIN WALLACE, Northwest Guilford
DOUG ROBERTSON, Page
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.
HSXTRA.COM TOP 10
Western Guilford (0-2 Metro 4-A, 1-3) at No. 1 Grimsley (2-0, 5-0)
No. 2 Northern Guilford (2-0 Metro 4-A, 5-0) at No. 9 Southwest Guilford (1-1, 3-2)
No. 3 Reidsville (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-0) at Walkertown (1-0, 3-2), WMYV-48
Smith (0-2 Mid-State 3-A, 1-4) at No. 4 Dudley (2-0, 4-1)
Ragsdale (0-2 Metro 4-A, 1-4) at No. 5 Southeast Guilford (0-2, 2-3)
No. 6 Eastern Guilford (1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 2-1) at No. 10 Rockingham County (2-0, 3-1)
No. 7 Northwest Guilford (1-1 Metro 4-A, 3-2) at No. 8 Page (2-0, 2-3)
ALSO PLAYING
Atkins (1-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3) at Southern Guilford (1-1, 2-3)
High Point Christian (3-1) at Raleigh Ravenscroft (4-1)
McMichael (3-2) at Lexington (0-3)
North Forsyth (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at Andrews (0-1, 1-3)
West Stokes (0-2 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at Morehead (0-1, 1-4)
POSTPONED
Northeast Guilford (0-2 Mid-State 3-A, 0-5) at High Point Central (0-1, 1-3), Oct. 12, COVID-19
OFF
Bishop McGuinness (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-4)
Joe Sirera
