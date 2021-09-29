 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard
0 Comments

HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
E Forsyth Northwest (copy)

Northwest Guilford football coach Kevin Wallace:

GREENSBORO — The battle is on for the two automatic berths in the NCHSAA football playoffs from the eight-team Metro 4-A Conference. Two of the contenders meet Friday night at Marion Kirby Stadium, where Northwest Guilford (1-1 Metro 4-A, 3-2) takes on Page (2-0, 2-3).

Northwest coach Kevin Wallace and Page coach Doug Robertson broke down the matchup and their teams with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera:

KEVIN WALLACE, Northwest Guilford

WATCH NOW: Northwest Guilford football coach Kevin Wallace previews the Page game

DOUG ROBERTSON, Page

WATCH NOW: Page football coach Doug Robertson previews the Northwest Guilford game
Dudley Page FB (copy)

Page football coach Doug Robertson: 

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

Western Guilford (0-2 Metro 4-A, 1-3) at No. 1 Grimsley (2-0, 5-0)

No. 2 Northern Guilford (2-0 Metro 4-A, 5-0) at No. 9 Southwest Guilford (1-1, 3-2)

No. 3 Reidsville (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-0) at Walkertown (1-0, 3-2), WMYV-48

Smith (0-2 Mid-State 3-A, 1-4) at No. 4 Dudley (2-0, 4-1)

Ragsdale (0-2 Metro 4-A, 1-4) at No. 5 Southeast Guilford (0-2, 2-3)

No. 6 Eastern Guilford (1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 2-1) at No. 10 Rockingham County (2-0, 3-1)

No. 7 Northwest Guilford (1-1 Metro 4-A, 3-2) at No. 8 Page (2-0, 2-3)

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (1-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3) at Southern Guilford (1-1, 2-3)

High Point Christian (3-1) at Raleigh Ravenscroft (4-1)

McMichael (3-2) at Lexington (0-3)

North Forsyth (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at Andrews (0-1, 1-3)

West Stokes (0-2 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at Morehead (0-1, 1-4)

POSTPONED

Northeast Guilford (0-2 Mid-State 3-A, 0-5) at High Point Central (0-1, 1-3), Oct. 12, COVID-19 

OFF

Bishop McGuinness (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-4)

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Dallas Cowboys the NFC East favorites?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News