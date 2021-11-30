 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard
0 Comments

HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dudley Statesville football (copy)

Dudley coach Steven Davis and his Panthers are seeking their first state championship game appearance since 2016, when they routed Fayetteville Cape Fear 54-0 to win the NCHSAA Class 3-AA title.

 Walt Unks

Dudley's football team is 13-1 and on the verge of its first NCHSAA championship game appearance since 2016. Standing in the Panthers' way is Belmont South Point (11-3), which brings its Veer offense to J.A. Tarpley Stadium on Friday night for the Class 3-A West Regional final. 

South Point coach Adam Hodge and Dudley coach Steven Davis took time out from their game prep to talk with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about the matchup:

ADAM HODGE, South Point

WATCH NOW: Belmont South Point football coach Adam Hodge previews the Dudley playoff game

STEVEN DAVIS, Dudley

WATCH NOW: Dudley football coach Steven Davis previews the South Point playoff game

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S NCHSAA REGIONAL FINALS

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 16 Belmont South Point (11-3) at No. 3 Dudley (13-1), WSJS-600/93.7/101.5, WMFR-1230/104.9, streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com

CLASS 3-A EAST

No. 13 Jacksonville (11-2) at No. 6 Greensville Rose (10-4)

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 10 Charlotte Chambers (13-1) at No. 1 Cornelius Hough (14-0)

CLASS 4-A EAST

No. 20 Rolesville (9-5) at No. 6 Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (12-2)

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 2 East Surry (13-0) at No. 1 Shelby (13-1)

CLASS 2-A EAST

No. 10 Wallace-Rose Hill (12-2) at No. 1 Princeton (13-0)

CLASS 1-A WEST

No. 4 Robbinsville (10-3) at No. 3 Mitchell (12-2)

CLASS 1-A EAST

No. 6 Pender (9-3) at No. 1 Tarboro (12-1)

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Tristan Thompson has NBA fan booted over Khloe Kardashian comment

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert