HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

Dudley's football team is 13-1 and on the verge of its first NCHSAA championship game appearance since 2016. Standing in the Panthers' way is Belmont South Point (11-3), which brings its Veer offense to J.A. Tarpley Stadium on Friday night for the Class 3-A West Regional final.
South Point coach Adam Hodge and Dudley coach Steven Davis took time out from their game prep to talk with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about the matchup:
ADAM HODGE, South Point
STEVEN DAVIS, Dudley
FRIDAY'S NCHSAA REGIONAL FINALS
All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 16 Belmont South Point (11-3) at No. 3 Dudley (13-1), WSJS-600/93.7/101.5, WMFR-1230/104.9, streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com
CLASS 3-A EAST
No. 13 Jacksonville (11-2) at No. 6 Greensville Rose (10-4)
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 10 Charlotte Chambers (13-1) at No. 1 Cornelius Hough (14-0)
CLASS 4-A EAST
No. 20 Rolesville (9-5) at No. 6 Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (12-2)
CLASS 2-A WEST
No. 2 East Surry (13-0) at No. 1 Shelby (13-1)
CLASS 2-A EAST
No. 10 Wallace-Rose Hill (12-2) at No. 1 Princeton (13-0)
CLASS 1-A WEST
No. 4 Robbinsville (10-3) at No. 3 Mitchell (12-2)
CLASS 1-A EAST
No. 6 Pender (9-3) at No. 1 Tarboro (12-1)
