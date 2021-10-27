 Skip to main content
HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard
HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

Page at Grimsley High School (copy)

Grimsley football coach Darryl Brown on his team's 52-22 win over rival Page on Oct. 22: "We played really disciplined football. We played tough and together, and I thought we were really poised most of the night. Our guys were very focused on the job and getting the job done and didn’t get caught up in the distractions, which is very easy to do in a week and a game like that one."

The only high school football game in North Carolina on Friday night with two unbeaten teams will be Grimsley at Northern Guilford. The Metro 4-A Conference title will be decided at Johnny Roscoe Stadium in a matchup that has seemed inevitable since about midway through the season.

Grimsley coach Darryl Brown and Northern Guilford coach Erik Westberg took time to talk with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about the matchup:

DARRYL BROWN, Grimsley

WATCH NOW: Grimsley football coach Darryl Brown previews the Northern Guilford game

ERIK WESTBERG, Northern Guilford

WATCH NOW: Northern Guilford football coach Erik Westberg previews the Grimsley game

 

Northern SE (copy)

Northern Guilford football coach Erik Westberg on what he expects Friday night when Grimsley takes on his Nighthawks at Johnny Roscoe Stadium: "Weather pending … I expect it to be a sold-out place, standing room only. They travel well, and we always bring the fans out here when we’re playing well and it’s a really good atmosphere. We’re really excited to be playing here at home."

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Grimsley (6-0 Metro 4-A, 9-0) at No. 2 Northern Guilford (6-0, 9-0)

No. 3 Reidsville (5-0 Mid-State 2-A, 8-0) at Morehead (1-4, 2-7), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

No. 4 Dudley (6-0 Mid-State 3-A, 8-1) at No. 5 Eastern Guilford (6-0, 7-1)

No. 6 Page (4-2 Metro 4-A, 4-5) at No. 7 Southeast Guilford (4-2, 6-3)

No. 8 Northwest Guilford (2-4 Metro 4-A, 4-5) at No. 9 Southwest Guilford (2-4, 4-5)

North Forsyth (3-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-5) at No. 10 McMichael (4-1, 6-3)

ALSO PLAYING

Andrews (0-5 Mid-State 2-A, 1-7) at Wakertown (3-2, 5-4)

Atkins (1-5 Mid-State 3-A, 1-7) at Rockingham County (3-3, 4-4)

Bishop McGuinness (1-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-6) at Huntersville Christ the King (1-4, 2-7), 7 p.m.

High Point Christian (3-5) at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, Ga. (6-2)

Northeast Guilford (1-5 Mid-State 3-A, 1-8) at Smith (2-4, 3-6)

Ragsdale (0-6 Metro 4-A, 1-8) at Western Guilford (0-6, 1-7)

Southern Guilford (2-4 Mid-State 3-A, 3-6) at High Point Central (3-3, 4-5)

