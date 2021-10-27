HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

The only high school football game in North Carolina on Friday night with two unbeaten teams will be Grimsley at Northern Guilford. The Metro 4-A Conference title will be decided at Johnny Roscoe Stadium in a matchup that has seemed inevitable since about midway through the season.
Grimsley coach Darryl Brown and Northern Guilford coach Erik Westberg took time to talk with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about the matchup:
DARRYL BROWN, Grimsley
ERIK WESTBERG, Northern Guilford
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
HSXTRA.COM TOP 10
No. 1 Grimsley (6-0 Metro 4-A, 9-0) at No. 2 Northern Guilford (6-0, 9-0)
No. 3 Reidsville (5-0 Mid-State 2-A, 8-0) at Morehead (1-4, 2-7), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
No. 4 Dudley (6-0 Mid-State 3-A, 8-1) at No. 5 Eastern Guilford (6-0, 7-1)
No. 6 Page (4-2 Metro 4-A, 4-5) at No. 7 Southeast Guilford (4-2, 6-3)
No. 8 Northwest Guilford (2-4 Metro 4-A, 4-5) at No. 9 Southwest Guilford (2-4, 4-5)
North Forsyth (3-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-5) at No. 10 McMichael (4-1, 6-3)
ALSO PLAYING
Andrews (0-5 Mid-State 2-A, 1-7) at Wakertown (3-2, 5-4)
Atkins (1-5 Mid-State 3-A, 1-7) at Rockingham County (3-3, 4-4)
Bishop McGuinness (1-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-6) at Huntersville Christ the King (1-4, 2-7), 7 p.m.
High Point Christian (3-5) at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, Ga. (6-2)
Northeast Guilford (1-5 Mid-State 3-A, 1-8) at Smith (2-4, 3-6)
Ragsdale (0-6 Metro 4-A, 1-8) at Western Guilford (0-6, 1-7)
Southern Guilford (2-4 Mid-State 3-A, 3-6) at High Point Central (3-3, 4-5)
