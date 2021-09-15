HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

GREENSBORO — Conference play begins Friday night for most area high school football teams, and the best matchup in Guilford County might be No. 5-ranked Southeast Guilford (2-1) at No. 1 Grimsley (3-0) in the Metro 4-A.
Southeast coach Earl Bates and Grimsley coach Darryl Brown broke down the matchup and their teams with the HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera:
EARL BATES, Southeast Guilford
DARRYL BROWN, Grimsley
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
HSXTRA.COM TOP 10
No. 5 Southeast Guilford (0-0 Metro 4-A, 2-1) at No. 1 Grimsley (0-0, 3-0)
No. 2 Reidsville (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-0) at Andrews (0-0, 1-2)
Ragsdale (0-0 Metro 4-A, 1-2) at No. 3 Northern Guilford (0-0, 3-0)
High Point Central (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2) at No. 4 Dudley (0-0, 2-1)
Western Guilford (0-0 Metro 4-A, 1-1) at No. 6 Northwest Guilford (0-0, 2-1)
No. 7 Southwest Guilford (0-0 Metro 4-A, 2-1) at No. 9 Page (0-0, 0-3)
No. 8 Eastern Guilford (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-1) at Northeast Guilford (0-0, 0-3)
Rockingham County (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-1) at No. 10 Southern Guilford (0-0, 1-2)
ALSO PLAYING
Community School of Davidson (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-2) at Bishop McGuinness (0-0, 1-2), 7 p.m.
Morehead (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 1-3) at North Forsyth (1-2)
Smith (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2) at Atkins (0-0, 0-2)
West Stokes (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-0) at McMichael (0-0, 1-2), 7 p.m. Saturday
OFF
High Point Christian (2-1)
