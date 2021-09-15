 Skip to main content
HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard
HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

SE Dudley FB (copy)

Southeast Guilford football coach Earl Bates: "We’re finally almost back to full strength, so we’re able to play a lot better having all of our guys back with more practice time."

GREENSBORO — Conference play begins Friday night for most area high school football teams, and the best matchup in Guilford County might be No. 5-ranked Southeast Guilford (2-1) at No. 1 Grimsley (3-0) in the Metro 4-A.

Southeast coach Earl Bates and Grimsley coach Darryl Brown broke down the matchup and their teams with the HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera:

EARL BATES, Southeast Guilford

WATCH NOW: Southeast Guilford football coach Earl Bates previews the Grimsley game

DARRYL BROWN, Grimsley

WATCH NOW: Grimsley football coach Darryl Brown previews the Southeast Guilford game
Football Practice (copy)

Grimsley football coach Darryl Brown: "We’ve learned a lot about our guys and had some teachable moments that we can learn from and make us better moving forward. Our guys have found ways to win."

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 5 Southeast Guilford (0-0 Metro 4-A, 2-1) at No. 1 Grimsley (0-0, 3-0)

No. 2 Reidsville (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-0) at Andrews (0-0, 1-2)

Ragsdale (0-0 Metro 4-A, 1-2) at No. 3 Northern Guilford (0-0, 3-0)

High Point Central (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2) at No. 4 Dudley (0-0, 2-1)

Western Guilford (0-0 Metro 4-A, 1-1) at No. 6 Northwest Guilford (0-0, 2-1)

No. 7 Southwest Guilford (0-0 Metro 4-A, 2-1) at No. 9 Page (0-0, 0-3)

No. 8 Eastern Guilford (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-1) at Northeast Guilford (0-0, 0-3)

Rockingham County (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-1) at No. 10 Southern Guilford (0-0, 1-2)

ALSO PLAYING

Community School of Davidson (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-2) at Bishop McGuinness (0-0, 1-2), 7 p.m.

Morehead (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 1-3) at North Forsyth (1-2)

Smith (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2) at Atkins (0-0, 0-2)

West Stokes (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-0) at McMichael (0-0, 1-2), 7 p.m. Saturday

OFF

High Point Christian (2-1)

