HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

GREENSBORO — Conference play is in full swing for Triad high school football teams, and one of Friday night's best matchups is the Metro 4-A game between No. 5-ranked Southeast Guilford (0-1, 2-2) and No. 2 Northern Guilford (1-0, 4-0) at Johnny Roscoe Stadium.
Southeast coach Earl Bates and Northern coach Erik Westberg broke down the matchup and their teams with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera:
EARL BATES, Southeast Guilford
ERIK WESTBERG, Northern Guilford
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
HSXTRA.COM TOP 10
No. 1 Grimsley (1-0 Metro 4-A, 4-0) at No. 6 Northwest Guilford (1-0, 3-1), WMYV
No. 5 Southeast Guilford (0-1 Metro 4-A, 2-2) at No. 2 Northern Guilford (1-0, 4-0)
No. 4 Dudley (1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-1) at Atkins (1-0, 1-2)
No. 8 Page (1-0 Metro 4-A, 1-3) at Ragsdale (0-1, 1-3)
No. 9 Southwest Guilford (0-1 Metro 4-A, 2-2) at Western Guilford (0-1, 1-2)
No. 10 Rockingham County (1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 2-1) at Smith (0-1, 1-3)
ALSO PLAYING
Andrews (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 1-2) at McMichael (1-0, 2-2)
Bishop McGuinness (0-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-3) at Carver (1-0, 3-2), 7 p.m.
Matthews Covenant Day (1-2) at High Point Christian (2-1), 7 p.m.
Southern Guilford (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3) at Northeast Guilford (0-1, 0-4)
POSTPONED
North Forsyth (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at No. 3 Reidsville (0-0, 3-0), COVID-19, Sept. 28
High Point Central (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3) at No. 7 Eastern Guilford (1-0, 2-1), COVID-19, Oct. 5
OFF
Morehead (0-1 Mid-State 2-A, 1-4)
