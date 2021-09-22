 Skip to main content
HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' clipboard
SE Grimsley (copy)

Southeast Guilford football coach Earl Bates on Friday night's matchup with Northern Guilford: "We’ve got to move the chains. We like to control the game and the clock."

GREENSBORO — Conference play is in full swing for Triad high school football teams, and one of Friday night's best matchups is the Metro 4-A game between No. 5-ranked Southeast Guilford (0-1, 2-2) and No. 2 Northern Guilford (1-0, 4-0) at Johnny Roscoe Stadium.

Southeast coach Earl Bates and Northern coach Erik Westberg broke down the matchup and their teams with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera:

EARL BATES, Southeast Guilford

WATCH NOW: Southeast Guilford football coach Earl Bates previews the Northern Guilfordgame

ERIK WESTBERG, Northern Guilford

WATCH NOW: Northern Guilford football coach Erik Westberg previews the Southeast Guilford game
McMichael versus Northern Guilford (copy)

Northern Guilford  football coach Erik Westberg on his Nighthawks' 4-0 start: "We’re playing as a team. That’s first and foremost. Everyone is doing their job."

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Grimsley (1-0 Metro 4-A, 4-0) at No. 6 Northwest Guilford (1-0, 3-1), WMYV

No. 5 Southeast Guilford (0-1 Metro 4-A, 2-2) at No. 2 Northern Guilford (1-0, 4-0)

No. 4 Dudley (1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-1) at Atkins (1-0, 1-2)

No. 8 Page (1-0 Metro 4-A, 1-3) at Ragsdale (0-1, 1-3)

No. 9 Southwest Guilford (0-1 Metro 4-A, 2-2) at Western Guilford (0-1, 1-2)

No. 10 Rockingham County (1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 2-1) at Smith (0-1, 1-3)

ALSO PLAYING

Andrews (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 1-2) at McMichael (1-0, 2-2)

Bishop McGuinness (0-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-3) at Carver (1-0, 3-2), 7 p.m.

Matthews Covenant Day (1-2) at High Point Christian (2-1), 7 p.m.

Southern Guilford (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3) at Northeast Guilford (0-1, 0-4)

POSTPONED

North Forsyth (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at No. 3 Reidsville (0-0, 3-0), COVID-19, Sept. 28

High Point Central (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3) at No. 7 Eastern Guilford (1-0, 2-1), COVID-19, Oct. 5

OFF

Morehead (0-1 Mid-State 2-A, 1-4)

