HSXtra.com Football: Inside Slant with High Point Christian
High Point Christian players huddle before their opener Sept. 25 against Indian Trail Metrolina Christian. The Cougars will be back in action Friday night at High Point Athletic Complex against Matthews Covenant Day.

HIGH POINT — After a two-week layoff because of positive COVID-19 tests at High Point Christian, the Cougars return to the football field Friday night against Matthews Covenant Day.

Coach Scott Bell and seniors Jackson Clark and Chase Cox talk about how the team handled the unscheduled break and what it will be like to have seniors' parents in the stand for the first time this season:

COACH SCOTT BELL

JACKSON CLARK

CHASE COX

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

MATTHEWS COVENANT DAY (0-1) at HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN (1-0)

What: NCISAA football.

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Where: High Point Athletic Complex, 2920 School Park Road (adjacent to Simeon Stadium).

Streaming audio: www.facebook.com/sportscarolinamonthly

