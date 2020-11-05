 Skip to main content
HSXtra.com Football: Inside slant with High Point Christian
High Point Christian's football team plays its final regular season game at 7 p.m. Friday against Arden Christ School at High Point Athletic Complex.

HIGH POINT — After back-to-back losses, High Point Christian heads into its final game of the regular season Friday night against Arden Christ School.

The Cougars (2-2) are seeking a berth in the NCISAA playoffs as they prepare to face the Greenies (3-2) at 7 p.m. at High Point Athletic Complex. Coach Scott Bell and sophomore Tanner Schuck spoke with the News & Record's Joe Sirera about what the team needs to do to bounce back:

TANNER SCHUCK

COACH SCOTT BELL

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

ARDEN CHRIST SCHOOL (3-2) at HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN (2-2)

What: NCISAA football.

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Where: High Point Athletic Complex.

Admission: Limited to parents of High Point Christian players and cheerleaders.

