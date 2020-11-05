HSXtra.com Football: Inside slant with High Point Christian

HIGH POINT — After back-to-back losses, High Point Christian heads into its final game of the regular season Friday night against Arden Christ School.
The Cougars (2-2) are seeking a berth in the NCISAA playoffs as they prepare to face the Greenies (3-2) at 7 p.m. at High Point Athletic Complex. Coach Scott Bell and sophomore Tanner Schuck spoke with the News & Record's Joe Sirera about what the team needs to do to bounce back:
TANNER SCHUCK
COACH SCOTT BELL
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!