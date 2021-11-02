HSXtra.com Football: Opposing players to watch Friday night

HSXtra.com’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight Friday night in games against area teams:
WISDOM HOLMES, junior, RB, Monroe Parkwood (vs. Rockingham County)
Besides having a great name, the 5-foot-8, 170-pound junior has some game-breaking ability for the Wolf Pack. Holmes averages 143.6 yards per game and 8.4 yards per carry and has scored 11 touchdowns on the ground. He also has 11 catches for 126 yards and a TD. Parkwood has a balanced attack, but if Rockingham County can contain Holmes and force the Wolf Pack to pass the Cougars' chances of winning improve greatly.
TAD HUDSON, junior, QB, Cornelius Hough (vs. Page)
Hudson has the size (6-feet-3, 220 pounds) that colleges covet at quarterback and the skills (1,677 yards, 21 touchdowns, 3 interceptions) to show that he's more than just measurables. Already committed to North Carolina, Hudson has helped Hough go into the Class 4-A West playoffs unbeaten, including a 16-10 upset of spring Class 4-AA champion Charlotte Chambers back in September. The Huskies also feature 6-1, 290-pound defensive tackle Curtis Neal, who committed to Wisconsin over offers from Alabama and Ohio State, among others, and should be a handful for Page.
TYSON RILEY, senior, RB, Belmont South Point (vs. Eastern Guilford)
Riley is a lot like Eastern Guilford's Jaiden Evans, a smallish running back who can carry the offensive load for his team. At 5-feet-7, 150 pounds, Riley may not look the part, but he's an outstanding wrestler and ranks in the top 10 in the state in rushing yards (1,694). He has scored 23 touchdowns for the Red Raiders after moving from Florida to North Carolina before his junior year. South Point rarely passes, so the Wildcats' defense will be able to focus Riley and junior QB Cam Medlock.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.