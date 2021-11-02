HSXtra.com Football: Opposing players to watch Friday night

HSXtra.com’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight Friday night in games against area teams:

WISDOM HOLMES, junior, RB, Monroe Parkwood (vs. Rockingham County)

Besides having a great name, the 5-foot-8, 170-pound junior has some game-breaking ability for the Wolf Pack. Holmes averages 143.6 yards per game and 8.4 yards per carry and has scored 11 touchdowns on the ground. He also has 11 catches for 126 yards and a TD. Parkwood has a balanced attack, but if Rockingham County can contain Holmes and force the Wolf Pack to pass the Cougars' chances of winning improve greatly.

TAD HUDSON, junior, QB, Cornelius Hough (vs. Page)

Hudson has the size (6-feet-3, 220 pounds) that colleges covet at quarterback and the skills (1,677 yards, 21 touchdowns, 3 interceptions) to show that he's more than just measurables. Already committed to North Carolina, Hudson has helped Hough go into the Class 4-A West playoffs unbeaten, including a 16-10 upset of spring Class 4-AA champion Charlotte Chambers back in September. The Huskies also feature 6-1, 290-pound defensive tackle Curtis Neal, who committed to Wisconsin over offers from Alabama and Ohio State, among others, and should be a handful for Page.