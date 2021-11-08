HSXtra.com Football: Opposing players to watch Friday night

HSXtra.com’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight Friday night in games against area teams:

NATHAN CARR, junior, QB, Ledford

Carr is a true dual-threat quarterback, with 2,176 yards passing and 688 yards rushing for the Panthers. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior has accounted for 31 of Ledford's 49 touchdowns with his arm or his feet. Carr has completed 64 percent of his 226 passes, but four of his six interceptions came in the Panthers' three losses. In a game matching Panthers, Dudley will face the best quarterback it's seen this season when Ledford comes to J.A. Tarpley Stadium.

MALACHI HOWELL, senior, DE, Indian Trail Porter Ridge

Howell is a disruptive force off the edge or inside for the Pirates. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound defender has double-digit sacks and more than 30 hurries, and he leads Porter Ridge in tackles for losses. Howell has forced two fumbles, recovered one and blocked a punt. On offense, one of his two rushes went for a touchdown and both of his receptions were TDs. Grimsley will want to be aware of where No. 9 is on the field at all times in their Class 4-A West game.

MARQIES McCOMBS, junior, RB, Forest City Chase

McCombs not only leads North Carolina high school rushers, with 2,602 yards, he ranks No. 5 nationally. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior has 36 rushing touchdowns, one receiving and one on a punt return. He's averaging 9.8 yards on 266 carries and also has nine receptions for 88 yards. Reidsville will have its hands full containing the Trojans standout in their Class 2-A West matchup at Community Stadium.

