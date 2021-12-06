HSXtra.com Football: Opposing players to watch Friday night

HSXtra.com’s Joe Sirera looks at five Greenville J.H. Rose football players who will be in the spotlight Friday night during the NCHSAA Class 3-A championship game against Dudley:
MICHAEL ALLEN, senior, RB
Allen is a high 3-star recruit who is ranked the No. 10 player in the state and the No. 15 all-purpose back in the country in the Class of 2022. His combination of speed and surprising power for his 5-foot-9, 185-pound frame makes him a threat to score any time he touches the ball. After committing to N.C. State following a junior season that was interrupted by a knee injury, Allen has rushed for 1,157 yards (7.6 per carry) and 18 touchdowns in his final season with the Rampants. He's also a dangerous receiver, with 38 catches for 610 yards and eight touchdowns.
KLAVON BROWN, senior, RB/LB
Brown is the thunder to fellow senior RB Michael Allen's lightning, rushing for 801 yards (5.2 per carry) and 12 touchdowns. At 5-feet-11, 210 pounds, Brown provides a physical presence on both sides of the ball. Twenty-one of his 154 tackles have been for losses, including 1½ sacks, and he's also picked off two passes as a middle linebacker.
JAYDEN GRIMES, senior, WR
Also an outstanding baseball player, Grimes is a home-run hitter for the Rampants' football team. The 5-foot-10, 150-pound speedster leads Rose with 72 receptions for 1,180 yards and 11 touchdowns. Also a dangerous kick returner, Grimes plays defensive back as needed and has 21 tackles and an interception.
TY'QUERON HINES, senior, DB
The top defensive back for Rose, Hines is a playmaker with great ball skills. In addition to being in on 50 tackles from his cornerback spot, Hines leads the Rampants with four interceptions and 11 pass break-ups.
WILL TAYLOR, junior, QB
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound junior has been a breakout star in his first season as a varsity starter at quarterback. Taylor has completed 191 of 328 passes for 3,033 and 31 touchdowns. The one area were Taylor has struggled at times is forcing throws, as nine of his 13 interceptions have come in Rose's four losses. Not much of a threat as a runner (minus-149 yards, including sacks), he can extend plays with his feet, so Dudley needs to pressure him while keeping him in the pocket.
