HSXtra.com Football: Opposing players to watch Friday night

MICHAEL ALLEN, senior, RB

Allen is a high 3-star recruit who is ranked the No. 10 player in the state and the No. 15 all-purpose back in the country in the Class of 2022. His combination of speed and surprising power for his 5-foot-9, 185-pound frame makes him a threat to score any time he touches the ball. After committing to N.C. State following a junior season that was interrupted by a knee injury, Allen has rushed for 1,157 yards (7.6 per carry) and 18 touchdowns in his final season with the Rampants. He's also a dangerous receiver, with 38 catches for 610 yards and eight touchdowns.