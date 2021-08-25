HSXtra.com Football: Players to watch this week

The News & Record’s Joe Sirera looks at high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night's games:
ALONZA BARNETT, senior, QB, Grimsley
Barnett got everyone's attention — if he didn't have it already — with seven touchdown passes in a season-opening 56-0 win over Clayton, but it's his decision making that is truly elite. When a play breaks down, that's when the James Madison commit is at his most dangerous. Just ask Matthews Butler, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons and some of the Whirlies' other opponents during the spring NCHSAA Class 4-A title run. It also doesn't hurt that Barnett has sturdy RB Jeiel Melton and WRs Tyson Resper, Terrell Anderson and Alex Taylor at his disposal. Barnett won't throw seven TD passes Friday night against Reagan, but he will be a handful for the Raiders.
DARIUS CROSS, senior, WR, Smith
Cross is the one truly elite offensive player for the Golden Eagles. The 6-foot-2 senior showed it Friday with three catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns and a 90-yard punt return in Smith's 32-0 rout of Andrews. The Golden Eagles will need more of that, as well as a strong game up front from their big lineman, if they're going to hang with a Northern Guilford team that is loaded with talent at the skill positions.
MEHKI WALL, senior, ATH, Dudley
The Panthers' big-play specialist only scored one touchdown Friday night in an 18-7 win over Page, but Wall did see a long punt-return TD wiped out by one of the many penalties that plagued Dudley. He did catch a TD pass from senior Savoi Edwards, one of two quarterbacks filling in for injured starter Jahmier Slade. Even if Slade isn't back, the experience Edwards and freshman Domaine Vann gained in the opener should make them more effective against a Southeast Guilford team that will be playing its opener. The Falcons aren't likely to kick to Wall any more than Page did.
