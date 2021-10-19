HSXtra.com Football: Players to watch this week

ZACK DALTON, senior, and JAYDEN MOORE, sophomore, RBs, McMichael

The Phoenix (4-0 Mid-State 2-A, 6-2 overall) is assured of finishing with a winning record for the first time in at least and the running of Dalton and Moore is a big reason why. Dalton has rushed for 697 yards and seven touchdowns, while Moore leads McMichael with 790 yards rushing and has five TDs. The Phoenix faces by far its biggest challenge of the season Friday night when it visits Community Stadium to taken on unbeaten Reidsville with first place in the conference on the line. McMichael will need to utilize Dalton and Moore, as well as dual-threat senior QB Matthew Wright to keep the ball away from the Rams' explosive offense.