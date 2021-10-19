 Skip to main content
HSXtra.com Football: Players to watch this week
HSXtra.com Football: Players to watch this week

Northern SE (copy)

Southeast Guilford's Elijah Davis cuts back and looks for room to run against Northern Guilford's Lequan Robinson during their game Sept. 24 at Johnny Roscoe Stadium. Davis has rushed for 395 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

HSXtra.com’s Joe Sirera looks at four high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night’s games:

ZACK DALTON, senior, and JAYDEN MOORE, sophomore, RBs, McMichael

The Phoenix (4-0 Mid-State 2-A, 6-2 overall) is assured of finishing with a winning record for the first time in at least and the running of Dalton and Moore is a big reason why. Dalton has rushed for 697 yards and seven touchdowns, while Moore leads McMichael with 790 yards rushing and has five TDs. The Phoenix faces by far its biggest challenge of the season Friday night when it visits Community Stadium to taken on unbeaten Reidsville with first place in the conference on the line. McMichael will need to utilize Dalton and Moore, as well as dual-threat senior QB Matthew Wright to keep the ball away from the Rams' explosive offense.

ELIJAH DAVIS, junior, RB, Southeast Guilford

With fellow RB Tyshawn Wall out since the Northern Guilford game Sept. 24, Davis has had to carry the load offensively for a run-first Falcons team. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound junior has filled in capably with back-to-back games of 141 yards and 146 yards in wins over Southwest Guilford and Western Guilford to keep Southeast in the hunt for a playoff spot. This week the Falcons visit Northwest Guilford, another team on the fringes of playoff contention in the Metro 4-A, and will once again try to establish the ground game with Davis and win the battles up front.

TRAVIS SHAW, senior, DL, Grimsley

Shaw is back for the playoff push after undergoing shoulder surgery June 1 to repair an injury suffered in the spring NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game. There's no doubt that he makes the Whirlies' defense stronger immediately. It's just a matter of how many snaps Shaw will play as he works himself back into game shape. The adrenaline of playing on senior night against archrival Page should carry him a long way, and playing beside HSXtra.com All-Area DE Tamorye Thompson again should energize both.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 6 Page (4-1 Metro 4-A, 4-4) at No. 1 Grimsley (5-0, 8-0)

Western Guilford (0-5 Metro 4-A, 1-6) at No. 2 Northern Guilford (5-0, 8-0)

No. 10 McMichael (4-0 Mid-State 2-A, 6-2) at No. 3 Reidsville (4-0, 7-0)

Southern Guilford (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 3-5) at No. 4 Dudley (5-0, 7-1)

Smith (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 3-5) at No. 5 Eastern Guilford (5-0, 6-1)

No. 7 Southeast Guilford (3-2 Metro 4-A, 5-3) at No. 8 Northwest Guilford (2-3, 4-4)

No. 9 Southwest Guilford (1-4 Metro 4-A, 3-5) at Ragsdale (0-5, 1-7)

ALSO PLAYING

High Point Central (1-3 Mid-State 3-A, 2-5) at Atkins (1-4, 1-6)

Huntersville SouthLake Christian (0-6) at High Point Christian (3-4), 7 p.m.

Rockingham County (2-2 Mid-State 3-A, 3-3) at High Point Central (1-3, 2-5), 7 p.m. Tuesday

Rockingham County (2-2 Mid-State 3-A, 3-3) at Northeast Guilford (1-4, 1-7)

Walkertown (2-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-4) at Morehead (1-3, 2-6)

Winston-Salem Prep (0-3 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 0-6) at Bishop McGuinness (0-4, 1-6), 7 p.m.

OFF

Andrews (0-5 Mid-State 2-A, 1-7)

