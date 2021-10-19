HSXtra.com Football: Players to watch this week

HSXtra.com’s Joe Sirera looks at four high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night’s games:
ZACK DALTON, senior, and JAYDEN MOORE, sophomore, RBs, McMichael
The Phoenix (4-0 Mid-State 2-A, 6-2 overall) is assured of finishing with a winning record for the first time in at least and the running of Dalton and Moore is a big reason why. Dalton has rushed for 697 yards and seven touchdowns, while Moore leads McMichael with 790 yards rushing and has five TDs. The Phoenix faces by far its biggest challenge of the season Friday night when it visits Community Stadium to taken on unbeaten Reidsville with first place in the conference on the line. McMichael will need to utilize Dalton and Moore, as well as dual-threat senior QB Matthew Wright to keep the ball away from the Rams' explosive offense.
ELIJAH DAVIS, junior, RB, Southeast Guilford
With fellow RB Tyshawn Wall out since the Northern Guilford game Sept. 24, Davis has had to carry the load offensively for a run-first Falcons team. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound junior has filled in capably with back-to-back games of 141 yards and 146 yards in wins over Southwest Guilford and Western Guilford to keep Southeast in the hunt for a playoff spot. This week the Falcons visit Northwest Guilford, another team on the fringes of playoff contention in the Metro 4-A, and will once again try to establish the ground game with Davis and win the battles up front.
TRAVIS SHAW, senior, DL, Grimsley
Shaw is back for the playoff push after undergoing shoulder surgery June 1 to repair an injury suffered in the spring NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game. There's no doubt that he makes the Whirlies' defense stronger immediately. It's just a matter of how many snaps Shaw will play as he works himself back into game shape. The adrenaline of playing on senior night against archrival Page should carry him a long way, and playing beside HSXtra.com All-Area DE Tamorye Thompson again should energize both.
