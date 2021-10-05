HSXtra.com Football: Players to watch this week

CAM WILLIAMS, junior, WR/DB/KR, Southeast Guilford

Williams isn't just the Falcons' top receiving threat, he's a leader on defense and a dangerous kick-returner. To understand how important he is to Southeast, one need only look at how things deteriorated in a loss at Grimsley after Williams was ejected on a targeting call in the second quarter. The Falcons face a must-win game at Southwest Guilford on Friday night if they want to stay in contention for a wild-card berth in the Class 4-A playoffs after losses to Northern Guilford and Grimsley essentially took them out of the race for the Metro 4-A Conference's two automatic berths.