 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HSXtra.com Football: Players to watch this week
0 Comments

HSXtra.com Football: Players to watch this week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dudley Page FB (copy)

Dudley senior defensive lineman Jhyheem Pittman is tied for first in the state in sacks with 13 through six Panthers games.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

HSXtra.com’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night’s games:

JHYHEEM PITTMAN, senior, DL, Dudley

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound senior has been borderline unblockable this season for the Panthers. Pittman has been in on 51 tackles, including 22 for losses, in six games. He is tied with Elizabeth City Northeastern's Kaevon Freshwater for first in the state, according to MaxPreps, with 13 sacks. It hasn't just been Pittman's consistency that has stood out. He also had his best game statistically (5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 3 hurries, 1 fumble forced and recovered) against Dudley's toughest opponent to date, Durham Hillside. He'll have plenty of opportunities to make plays Friday night against winless Northeast Guilford.

XAVIER SIMMONS, senior, LB/RB, Northwest Guilford

Simmons is the Vikings' best runner, as well as one of their best defenders. That can make keeping the Missouri commit fresh challenging at times, but Northwest will need everything the 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior has to give Friday night in a rivalry game at Northern Guilford. Establishing the run against a stingy Nighthawks defense would take some pressure off sophomore QB Tanner Ballou, who has thrown 11 interceptions to go with 15 touchdown passes, and give the Vikings a chance to stay in the Class 4-A playoff race. 

CAM WILLIAMS, junior, WR/DB/KR, Southeast Guilford

Williams isn't just the Falcons' top receiving threat, he's a leader on defense and a dangerous kick-returner. To understand how important he is to Southeast, one need only look at how things deteriorated in a loss at Grimsley after Williams was ejected on a targeting call in the second quarter. The Falcons face a must-win game at Southwest Guilford on Friday night if they want to stay in contention for a wild-card berth in the Class 4-A playoffs after losses to Northern Guilford and Grimsley essentially took them out of the race for the Metro 4-A Conference's two automatic berths.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

Ragsdale (0-3 Metro 4-A, 1-5) at No. 1 Grimsley (3-0, 6-0)

No. 8 Northwest Guilford (1-2 Metro 4-A, 3-3) at No. 2 Northern Guilford (3-0, 6-0)

No. 3 Reidsville (2-0 Mid-State 3-A, 5-0) at Andrews (0-2, 1-4), 7 p.m. Tuesday

Northeast Guilford (0-2 Mid-State 3-A, 0-5) at No. 4 Dudley (3-0, 5-1)

High Point Central (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3) at No. 5 Eastern Guilford (2-0, 3-1), 7 p.m. Tuesday

Atkins (1-2 Mid-State 3-A, 1-4) at No. 5 Eastern Guilford (2-0, 3-1)

No. 6 Page (3-0 Metro 4-A, 3-3) at Western Guilford (0-3, 1-4)

No. 7 Southeast Guilford (1-2 Metro 4-A, 3-3) at No. 9 Southwest Guilford (1-2, 3-3)

No. 10 Rockingham County (2-1 Mid-State 3-A, 3-2) at High Point Central (0-1, 1-3)

ALSO PLAYING

Andrews (0-2 Mid-State 2-A, 1-4) at West Stokes (1-2, 3-2)

Concord Cabarrus Warriors (4-1) at High Point Christian (3-2), 7 p.m.

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (2-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 3-1) at Bishop McGuinness (0-2, 1-4), 7 p.m.

Morehead (0-2 Mid-State 2-A, 1-5) at McMichael (2-0, 4-2)

Southern Guilford (2-1 Mid-State 3-A, 3-3) at Smith (0-3, 1-5)

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazilian soccer player charged with attempted murder after kicking referee

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News