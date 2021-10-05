HSXtra.com Football: Players to watch this week

HSXtra.com’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night’s games:
JHYHEEM PITTMAN, senior, DL, Dudley
The 6-foot-3, 295-pound senior has been borderline unblockable this season for the Panthers. Pittman has been in on 51 tackles, including 22 for losses, in six games. He is tied with Elizabeth City Northeastern's Kaevon Freshwater for first in the state, according to MaxPreps, with 13 sacks. It hasn't just been Pittman's consistency that has stood out. He also had his best game statistically (5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 3 hurries, 1 fumble forced and recovered) against Dudley's toughest opponent to date, Durham Hillside. He'll have plenty of opportunities to make plays Friday night against winless Northeast Guilford.
XAVIER SIMMONS, senior, LB/RB, Northwest Guilford
Simmons is the Vikings' best runner, as well as one of their best defenders. That can make keeping the Missouri commit fresh challenging at times, but Northwest will need everything the 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior has to give Friday night in a rivalry game at Northern Guilford. Establishing the run against a stingy Nighthawks defense would take some pressure off sophomore QB Tanner Ballou, who has thrown 11 interceptions to go with 15 touchdown passes, and give the Vikings a chance to stay in the Class 4-A playoff race.
CAM WILLIAMS, junior, WR/DB/KR, Southeast Guilford
Williams isn't just the Falcons' top receiving threat, he's a leader on defense and a dangerous kick-returner. To understand how important he is to Southeast, one need only look at how things deteriorated in a loss at Grimsley after Williams was ejected on a targeting call in the second quarter. The Falcons face a must-win game at Southwest Guilford on Friday night if they want to stay in contention for a wild-card berth in the Class 4-A playoffs after losses to Northern Guilford and Grimsley essentially took them out of the race for the Metro 4-A Conference's two automatic berths.
