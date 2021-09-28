HSXtra.com Football: Players to watch this week

The News & Record’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night’s games:
DAVONTAY DELOATCH and ADONIS PAYTON, senior, ATHs, Page
Deloatch and Payton are athletes with a capital "A," contributing to Page's 2-0 start in the Metro 4-A Conference in multiple ways. Deloatch, a basketball standout for the Pirates, is a playmaker as a receiver, defensive back and kick returner. Payton is just as dangerous with the ball in his hands or when defending as a cornerback. The two seniors have allowed Page to be more multidimensional on offense, which will make RBs Trevon Hester and P.J. Thompson even harder for Northwest Guilford to handle Friday night.
JACK GOOCH, senior, DL/LB, Northern Guilford
At 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Gooch is often overmatched physically against offensive linemen, but quickness, technique and football I.Q. can make up for a lot. The senior leads a stout Northern Guilford defense with 23 tackles for losses and seven sacks. The Nighthawks are coming off a huge win over Southeast Guilford, but can't look past a trip to High Point to face Southwest Guilford on Friday night if they're going to remain one of the frontrunners in the Metro 4-A Conference. If Gooch and fellow seniors Austin Flippen, Connor Lachesky and Jay Underwood continue to make big plays in the backfield, that shouldn't be a problem.
ETHAN SMITH, senior, WR/LB, Rockingham County
Smith plays much bigger than his listed size of 5-feet-10, 145 pounds and has been a key contributor to the Cougars' 3-1 start. On offense, he has six catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns over Rockingham County's last two games. Defensively, Smith has 12 tackles, including two for losses, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception in that same span. With Eastern Guilford coming to Wentworth on Friday night for a key Mid-State 3-A game, Rockingham County will be counting on Smith again.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.