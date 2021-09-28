HSXtra.com Football: Players to watch this week

The News & Record’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night’s games:

DAVONTAY DELOATCH and ADONIS PAYTON, senior, ATHs, Page

Deloatch and Payton are athletes with a capital "A," contributing to Page's 2-0 start in the Metro 4-A Conference in multiple ways. Deloatch, a basketball standout for the Pirates, is a playmaker as a receiver, defensive back and kick returner. Payton is just as dangerous with the ball in his hands or when defending as a cornerback. The two seniors have allowed Page to be more multidimensional on offense, which will make RBs Trevon Hester and P.J. Thompson even harder for Northwest Guilford to handle Friday night.

JACK GOOCH, senior, DL/LB, Northern Guilford