HSXtra.com Football: Players to watch this week

The News & Record’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night’s games:
JERRON BLACKWELL, freshman, ATH, Page
He's only a freshman, but Blackwell didn't play like one in a Week 3 loss to spring NCHSAA Class 3-AA champion Mount Tabor. After splitting time with junior Nick Williamson, Blackwell appeared to seize the job with a fearless performance that helped Page go into halftime tied with the Spartans at 27. He's also been a factor as a receiver and a defensive back. At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds with the ball skills of the basketball standout he figures to be, Blackwell has tremendous upside regardless of which position(s) or sport he plays.
ALEX McCALOP, senior, DE/RB, Southeast Guilford
An All-Area defender in the spring, McCalop has lived up to the hype with a team-leading 19 tackles and seven sacks in three games for the Falcons. He also has been a factor as a blocker and short-yardage back on offense, with two of his three carries going for touchdowns. With junior and first-year starter Bryson Serrano still developing at quarterback, Southeast's best chance of ending Grimsley's 13-game unbeaten streak lies in playing a low-scoring game at Jamieson Stadium. McCalop will have to be disruptive on defense if the Falcons are going to keep it close.
TYREIK BOYD, junior, QB, Eastern Guilford
Boyd broke out in Week 3, completing nine of 15 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-0 rout of Ragsdale. He has a great opportunity to build on those numbers Friday night against a winless Northeast Guilford team that has given up an average of 35.7 points per game. The junior needs to utilize all the weapons at his disposal with a group that includes RBs Jaiden Evans (128 yards rushing against Ragsdale) and Jordan Payne (82 yards, 2 TDs this season) and WR Khyair Lundy (11 catches, 131 yards, 2 TDs).
