 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HSXtra.com Football: Players to watch this week
0 Comments

HSXtra.com Football: Players to watch this week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alex McCalop (copy)

Southeast Guilford senior Alex McCalop leads the Falcons with 19 tackles and seven sacks. They'll need a big game from him Friday night at Grimsley.

The News & Record’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night’s games:

JERRON BLACKWELL, freshman, ATH, Page

He's only a freshman, but Blackwell didn't play like one in a Week 3 loss to spring NCHSAA Class 3-AA champion Mount Tabor. After splitting time with junior Nick Williamson, Blackwell appeared to seize the job with a fearless performance that helped Page go into halftime tied with the Spartans at 27. He's also been a factor as a receiver and a defensive back. At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds with the ball skills of the basketball standout he figures to be, Blackwell has tremendous upside regardless of which position(s) or sport he plays. 

ALEX McCALOP, senior, DE/RB, Southeast Guilford

An All-Area defender in the spring, McCalop has lived up to the hype with a team-leading 19 tackles and seven sacks in three games for the Falcons. He also has been a factor as a blocker and short-yardage back on offense, with two of his three carries going for touchdowns. With junior and first-year starter Bryson Serrano still developing at quarterback, Southeast's best chance of ending Grimsley's 13-game unbeaten streak lies in playing a low-scoring game at Jamieson Stadium. McCalop will have to be disruptive on defense if the Falcons are going to keep it close.

TYREIK BOYD, junior, QB, Eastern Guilford

Boyd broke out in Week 3, completing nine of 15 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-0 rout of Ragsdale. He has a great opportunity to build on those numbers Friday night against a winless Northeast Guilford team that has given up an average of 35.7 points per game. The junior needs to utilize all the weapons at his disposal with a group that includes RBs Jaiden Evans (128 yards rushing against Ragsdale) and Jordan Payne (82 yards, 2 TDs this season) and WR Khyair Lundy (11 catches, 131 yards, 2 TDs).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 5 Southeast Guilford (0-0 Metro 4-A, 2-1) at No. 1 Grimsley (0-0, 3-0)

No. 2 Reidsville (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-0) at Andrews (0-0, 1-2)

Ragsdale (0-0 Metro 4-A, 1-2) at No. 3 Northern Guilford (0-0, 3-0)

High Point Central (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2) at No. 4 Dudley (0-0, 2-1)

Western Guilford (0-0 Metro 4-A, 1-1) at No. 6 Northwest Guilford (0-0, 2-1)

No. 7 Southwest Guilford (0-0 Metro 4-A, 2-1) at No. 9 Page (0-0, 0-3)

No. 8 Eastern Guilford (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-1) at Northeast Guilford (0-0, 0-3)

Rockingham County (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-1) at No. 10 Southern Guilford (0-0, 1-2)

ALSO PLAYING

Community School of Davidson (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-2) at Bishop McGuinness (0-0, 1-2), 7 p.m.

Morehead (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 1-3) at North Forsyth (1-2)

Smith (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2) at Atkins (0-0, 0-2)

West Stokes (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-0) at McMichael (0-0, 1-2), 7 p.m. Saturday

OFF

High Point Christian (2-1)

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Futures: Jameis Winston to win Comeback Player of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News