HSXtra.com Football: Players to watch this week

JERRON BLACKWELL, freshman, ATH, Page

He's only a freshman, but Blackwell didn't play like one in a Week 3 loss to spring NCHSAA Class 3-AA champion Mount Tabor. After splitting time with junior Nick Williamson , Blackwell appeared to seize the job with a fearless performance that helped Page go into halftime tied with the Spartans at 27. He's also been a factor as a receiver and a defensive back. At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds with the ball skills of the basketball standout he figures to be, Blackwell has tremendous upside regardless of which position(s) or sport he plays.

ALEX McCALOP, senior, DE/RB, Southeast Guilford

An All-Area defender in the spring, McCalop has lived up to the hype with a team-leading 19 tackles and seven sacks in three games for the Falcons. He also has been a factor as a blocker and short-yardage back on offense, with two of his three carries going for touchdowns. With junior and first-year starter Bryson Serrano still developing at quarterback, Southeast's best chance of ending Grimsley's 13-game unbeaten streak lies in playing a low-scoring game at Jamieson Stadium. McCalop will have to be disruptive on defense if the Falcons are going to keep it close.