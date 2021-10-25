HSXtra.com Football: Players to watch this week

HSXtra.com’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night’s games:
TYREIK BOYD, junior, QB, Eastern Guilford
The 5-foot-8, 165-pound quarterback has been a big part of the Wildcats' seven-game winning streak, passing for 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions in those games. But he hasn't faced a defense as strong as the one Dudley will throw at him Friday night in Gibsonville with the Mid-State 3-A Conference title on the line. The Panthers are likely to key on RB Jaiden Evans (1,019 yards, 9 TDs rushing) and challenge Boyd to beat them with his arm. Dudley has the offensive weapons to score a lot of points, so it will be up to the Wildcats' junior duo to keep them in the game.
MANNY ELLIOTT and TERRELL TIMMONS, seniors, WR, Northern Guilford
It's going to be tough for the Nighthawks to run against a Grimsley defensive line that features Jamaal Jarrett, Travis Shaw and Tamorye Thompson, so Northern will have to make some plays in the passing game if it's going to win Friday night's matchup of unbeaten teams for the Metro 4-A Conference title. That means QB Jack Mercer getting the ball into the hands of Elliott (35 catches, 637 yards, 11 TDs) and Timmons (28 catches, 463 yards, 11 TDs), as well as TE Vance Bolyard and RB Jordan McInnis. Elliott and Timmons are the sort of fast, big-bodied targets who can really stress a secondary in the quick game and also go deep on a double-move.
ALEX McCALOP, senior, DE/LB, Southeast Guilford
When Page visits Southeast on Friday night with third place in the Metro 4-A Conference on the line, both teams will run the ball most of the time because that's what they do. Expect multiple collisions involving McCalop, who leads the Falcons in tackles for losses, and bruising Pirates RB Trevon Hester (1,016 yards, 18 TDs rushing). As a bonus, they might also meet up if Southeast gets inside the Pirates' 5-yard line, where McCalop comes in as a short-yardage running back (9 TDs on 18 carries) and Hester does double duty as a defensive end. You'll hear it when they get together.
