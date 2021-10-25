HSXtra.com Football: Players to watch this week

HSXtra.com’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night’s games:

TYREIK BOYD, junior, QB, Eastern Guilford

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound quarterback has been a big part of the Wildcats' seven-game winning streak, passing for 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions in those games. But he hasn't faced a defense as strong as the one Dudley will throw at him Friday night in Gibsonville with the Mid-State 3-A Conference title on the line. The Panthers are likely to key on RB Jaiden Evans (1,019 yards, 9 TDs rushing) and challenge Boyd to beat them with his arm. Dudley has the offensive weapons to score a lot of points, so it will be up to the Wildcats' junior duo to keep them in the game.

MANNY ELLIOTT and TERRELL TIMMONS, seniors, WR, Northern Guilford