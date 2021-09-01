HSXtra.com Football: Players to watch this week

The News & Record’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night’s games:

R.J. BAKER, junior, WR/KR, Dudley

Senior Mehki Wall gets most of the attention on offense for the Panthers, and rightfully so, but don't sleep on Baker. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior is more than just a complementary player. Baker has two receiving touchdowns and a punt-return TD in two games for the Panthers. He should have chances to make plays Friday night at Durham Hillside, especially with senior QB Jahmier Slade rounding back into form after missing Dudley's opener with a shoulder injury.

TANNER BALLOU, sophomore, QB, Northwest Guilford

The sophomore shook off a preseason ankle injury and has completed 29 of 51 passes for 417 yards with five touchdowns and an interception. With a receiving corps that includes fellow sophomore Trenton Cloud and junior Bristol Carter, Ballou has plenty of weapons at his disposal. He should have some big-play opportunities Friday night against a Reynolds team that hasn't played since beating High Point Central 26-2 in the Demon's opener.

JACK MERCER, junior, QB, Northern Guilford

Mercer split snaps with senior Larenz Smith in the Nighthawks' opener, but took the reins in a 62-6 rout of Smith in Week 2 and threw for 202 yards with six touchdowns and an interception. He'll need to take better care of the ball against a Western Alamance team that didn't play Friday night because of COVID-19 issues. Mercer can lean on a strong ground game with senior RB Jordan McInnis and junior Mark Johnson, and with senior WRs Terrell Timmons and Manny Elliot and junior TE Vance Bolyard the opportunities to take shots downfield should be plentiful.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

