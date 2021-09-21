HSXtra.com Football: Players to watch this week

The News & Record’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night’s games:

BRISTOL CARTER, junior, and TRENTON CLOUD, sophomore, WR, Northwest Guilford

The Vikings will lose ATH Xavier Simmons to Missouri after this season, but the prospect of Carter and Cloud coming back for more and sophomore QB Tanner Ballou continuing to grow into the job has Northwest excited. In the here and now, Carter (12 catches, 407 yards, 4 TDs) and Cloud (28 catches, 334 yards, 5 TDs) provide a dynamic duo as receivers, especially after the catch. The sixth-ranked Vikings will need a big game from both if they hope to knock off top-ranked Grimsley on Friday night when the Whirlies come to R.L. Billings Stadium for a key Metro 4-A Conference game.

JORDAN McINNIS, senior, RB, Northern Guilford