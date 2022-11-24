HSXtra.com football playoff scouting reports: Round 4

Friday's games

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 5 CORNELIUS HOUGH (11-2) at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (13-0), WSJS 600-AM, 93.7-FM, 101.5-FM, 103.1-FM and 104.9-FM, WCOG 1320-AM, 105.3-FM, streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com and TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com

The essentials: This might not be the East Forsyth-Grimsley dream matchup that many across the Triad hoped for, but it still should be one of the best games of the fourth round. Hough's defense has been stellar, holding a gantlet of opponents to an average of 6.5 points per game. The Huskies are coming off a 17-7 win at East that included a defensive TD and a state-record tying 51st career field goal by junior Nolan Hauser. That's Hough's recipe for success, but it doesn't hurt to have North Carolina-bound QB Tad Hudson (2,364 yards, 21 TDs, 7 INTs) and versatile RB J.T. Smith (939 yards, 14 TDs rushing, 327 yards, 2 TDs receiving) on offense. Grimsley counters with a defense led by Georgia commit Jamaal Jarrett and sophomores Bryce Davis and Andre Hill up front, and an offense that features a plethora of playmakers, including QB Ryan Stephens (1,861 yards, 18 TDs passing, 988 yards, 22 TDs rushing), RB Mitchell Summers (1,770 yards, 19 TDs) and WRs Terrell Anderson (51 catches, 1,021 yards, 9 TDs) and Alex Taylor (59 catches, 904 yards, 11 TDs). Catch this game and you'll see some guys who not only will play on Saturday nights, but will eventually play on Sundays.

CLASS 3-A WEST, NO. 23 EASTERN GUILFORD (9-4) at NO. 11 BELMONT SOUTH POINT (12-1)

The essentials: The long, winding road through the 3-A West playoffs has turned into a joyride for Eastern Guilford. The Wildcats have done it different ways, too, winning high-scoring games at Monroe Parkwood and Asheville Erwin before shutting down previously unbeaten West Henderson 35-17 last Friday. This week the GPS is set for Belmont, where Eastern will take on a South Point team that dropped 74 points on Dudley in the second round. The Red Raiders' triple-option offense is a handful for any opponent, but the Wildcats got a taste of it last year in a 41-31 first-round playoff loss. This year's South Point team features freshman QB Patrick Blee (1,392 yards, 18 TDs rushing) and likes to run behind 6-foot-7, 300-pound Notre Dame commit Sullivan Absher. Eastern has a big-time runner of its own in senior Jaiden Evans (1,510 yards, 24 TDs in 9 games), and QB Tyreik Cole (1,798 yards, 24 TDs, 3 INTs) provides balance to the attack. If the Wildcats' defense is up to the challenge, who knows how far this playoff road will take them?

CLASS 2-A WEST, NO. 5 MAIDEN (12-1) at NO. 1 REIDSVILLE (12-1), streaming at RockinghamUpdateSports.com

The essentials: As Reidsville coach Jimmy Teague and his staff say, all of the pretenders are gone by this stage of the playoffs, so the Rams will have their hands full with Maiden. The Blue Devils (42.6 ppg) have maybe the most prolific offense Reidsville has seen this year, with QB Will Thompson (3,597 yards, 42 TDs, 7 INTs passing), WR Chris Culliver (78 catches, state-leading 1,765 yards, 25 TDs) and RB Ben Gibbs (1,647 yards, 23 TDs rushing). Reidsville is coming off a 30-0 win over a very good Forest City Chase team. The Rams are averaging nearly as many points (42.5) as Maiden and have been getting better and better on defense. Two freshmen, DE Kendre Harrison (team-leading 6½ sacks) and DB/WR/KR Dionte Neal (state-leading 12 INTs, 14 total TDs) have been key to the improvement as they grow into their roles. Reidsville's offense is balanced and, as usual, explosive with junior QB Al Lee (1,856 yards, 26 TDs passing) at the controls and ATH Que'shyne Flippen (13 TDs) making plays downfield. Special teams could play a big role in deciding this game.