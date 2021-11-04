 Skip to main content
HSXtra.com football playoff scouting reports: Week 1
Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 22 LAKE NORMAN (7-3) at NO. 11 NORTHERN GUILFORD (9-1), WCOG-1320

The essentials: Northern Guilford has to refocus after a disappointing 42-36 loss to Grimsley in the Metro 4-A championship game, but a senior-dominated Nighthawks team is well-equipped to bounce back. A run game led by RB Jordan McInnis and QB Jack Mercer perfectly complements a deep corps of outstanding receivers for Northern. The key for the Nighthawks will be playing sound, assignment defense against Lake Norman's triple-option offense. If they can avoid long drives by the Wildcats, their offense should prove too difficult to contain.

CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 20 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (7-3) at NO. 13 EAST FORSYTH (8-1), WMYV-48, WTOB-980/96.7, WSJS-600/93.7/101.5, WMFR-1230/104.9

The essentials: Southeast Guilford, which is riding a five-game winning streak, wants to control the ball and the clock and hit an occasional big play through the air with junior QB Bryson Serrano. East Forsyth specializes in explosive plays and has been improving steadily since its only loss, 22-18 to Reagan on Sept. 17, so the fewer Eagles possessions the better from a Falcons standpoint. East Forsyth also has been making big plays on special teams, but that's been a solid area all season for Southeast. The Falcons will need to stay sound defensively and get some short fields to pull the upset. 

NO. 17 EASTERN GUILFORD (7-2) at NO. 16 BELMONT SOUTH POINT (7-3)

The essentials: Eastern Guilford's seven-game winning streak ended with a 42-3 loss to Dudley in a game that decided the Mid-State 3-A championship. The Wildcats have to regroup quickly to face a run-first South Point team that features RB Tyson Riley and QB Cam Medlock. Eastern counters with QB Tyreik Boyd and RB Jaiden Evans and a defense led by DE/LB Braxton Veiga and LB Solomon Howell. If this one comes down to field position, South Point might have the edge with punter Dylan Nicks, who's seen 10 of his kicks downed inside the 20.

ALSO PLAYING

Class 4-A West

No. 32 Page (4-6) at No. 1 Cornelius Hough (10-0)

No. 29 Northwest Guilford (5-5) at No. 4 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (7-2)

No. 31 Concord Cox Mill (5-5) at No. 2 Grimsley (10-0), streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com

Class 3-A West

No. 32 Southern Guilford (4-6) at No. 1 Canton Pisgah (9-1)

No. 24 Rockingham County (5-4) at No. 9 Monroe Parkwood (5-2)

No. 30 North Henderson (4-6) at No. 3 Dudley (9-1)

Class 2-A West

No. 21 McMichael (7-3) at No. 12 Burns (7-3)

No. 29 Randleman (4-6) at No. 4 Reidsville (9-0)

Class 1-A West

No. 23 Bishop McGuinness (2-7) at No. 10 Andrews (6-3)

NCISAA Division II

No. 8 High Point Christian (3-6) at No. 1 Harrells Christian (9-1), 7 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Breaking News