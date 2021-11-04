HSXtra.com football playoff scouting reports: Week 1

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 22 LAKE NORMAN (7-3) at NO. 11 NORTHERN GUILFORD (9-1), WCOG-1320

The essentials: Northern Guilford has to refocus after a disappointing 42-36 loss to Grimsley in the Metro 4-A championship game, but a senior-dominated Nighthawks team is well-equipped to bounce back. A run game led by RB Jordan McInnis and QB Jack Mercer perfectly complements a deep corps of outstanding receivers for Northern. The key for the Nighthawks will be playing sound, assignment defense against Lake Norman's triple-option offense. If they can avoid long drives by the Wildcats, their offense should prove too difficult to contain.

CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 20 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (7-3) at NO. 13 EAST FORSYTH (8-1), WMYV-48, WTOB-980/96.7, WSJS-600/93.7/101.5, WMFR-1230/104.9

The essentials: Southeast Guilford, which is riding a five-game winning streak, wants to control the ball and the clock and hit an occasional big play through the air with junior QB Bryson Serrano. East Forsyth specializes in explosive plays and has been improving steadily since its only loss, 22-18 to Reagan on Sept. 17, so the fewer Eagles possessions the better from a Falcons standpoint. East Forsyth also has been making big plays on special teams, but that's been a solid area all season for Southeast. The Falcons will need to stay sound defensively and get some short fields to pull the upset.