HSXtra.com football playoff scouting reports: Week 2

CLASS 2-A WEST, NO. 13 FOREST CITY CHASE (10-1) at NO. 4 REIDSVILLE (10-0)

The essentials: Chase comes to Community Stadium with the state's top rusher, Marqies McCombs (2,602 yards, 36 TDs), but the Trojans' offense is more than just the junior RB. QB Damian Boykins has passed for 1,384 yards and six touchdowns and run for 152 yards and three TDs. If Reidsville can get some stops, the Rams can unleash their own array of weapons, starting with QB Al Lee. The sophomore is still learning, but has thrown 30 touchdown passes with just three interceptions and has two explosive receivers in Queshyne Flippen (1,189 yards, 20 TDs) and Cam Peoples (746, 7) and a power back in Shyheim Watlington (882 yards, 16 TDs).