HSXtra.com football playoff scouting reports: Week 3

The essentials: Neither team has lost to a North Carolina opponent, with Hendersonville's defeat coming against unbeaten Central (S.C.) Daniel, so this should be an entertaining matchup. Hendersonville has one of the most prolific passing attacks in the state, with senior QB Gavin Gosnell (3,082 yards, 29 TDs, 3 INTs) at the controls, but the Bearcats also know how to run the football (1,866 yards). That's not great news for a Reidsville defense that coach Jimmy Teague says needs to be more consistent. The Rams' offense is as potent as ever with sophomore QB Al Lee growing into his role and distributing the ball to an array of playmakers that includes RB Shyheim Watlington, WR Queshyne Flippen and ATH Cam Peoples. This matchup has the potential for the kind of offensive fireworks we saw back in 2019 when East Surry came to Reidsville and won 55-49 in a season that culminated with state titles for both teams.