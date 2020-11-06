HSXtra.com Football Quick Take: Arden Christ School 43, High Point Christian 21

Site
High Point Athletic Complex
Why the Cougars lost
For the second time in the last three games, High Point Christian ran into a team that was bigger and deeper and physically dominated.
Just like Rabun Gap, which beat the Cougars 50-20 on Oct. 23, Christ School was able to move the ball on the ground and through the air. The Greenies finished with 247 yards on the ground and 236 through the air and had seven plays of 20 yards or longer.
High Point Christian struggled to run the ball, finishing with 95 yards on 28 carries, but 55 of those yards came in the fourth quarter after the outcome had been decided.
Stars
Christ School — QB A.J. Simpkins 12-of-18 passing, 236 yards, 3 TDs; RB Cade Mintz 12 carries, 117 yards, 2 TDs; RB Bryce Sain 3 catches, 72 yards, TD; WR Zack Myers 2 catches, 92 yards, 2 TDs.
High Point Christian — QB Luke Homol 20-of-37 passing, 223 yards, TD, INT; RB WR Jackson Clark 7 catches, 106 yards.
Playoff picture
Both teams will await the NCISAA playoff bracket announcement Saturday morning to see if they make the field. If High Point Christian is not a playoff team, the Cougars have agreed to play an additional regular-season game Nov. 13 at North Raleigh Christian.
Three things we learned
1. High Point Christian isn’t done. Whether the Cougars slip into the NCISAA playoffs in Division 2 and play on the road Nov. 13 or the finish their regular season at North Raleigh Christian, the senior class gets one more game.
2. The NCISAA boarding schools are strong in football. Rabun Gap, with a large international contingent, and Christ School are very good teams. Both have future FBS players and should be a handful in the playoffs for almost any opponent. They split their regular-season meetings and could very well meet again in the postseason. “With some of these Division 1 teams, we’re giving up roster depth and we’re giving up size,” Bell said, “and that’s tough when you’ve got guys going both ways all the time.”
3. Jackson Clark can catch the football. The sure-handed wideout was the favorite target of fellow senior Luke Homol on Friday night and made grab after grab to move the chains when Homol had time to find him.
What they said
“We knew we would have to come out and play our best game. Did we play our best game? No, but I’m especially proud of our seniors. They battled all night long and nobody gave up until the end.” — Scott Bell, High Point Christian coach
“This is a brotherhood. We were all so close and I could count on my guys no matter what. If I need something in school or out of school, they’re always there for me. I’m going to miss being around them. … I’m just sad we couldn’t get it done tonight.” — Phil Couillard, High Point Christian lineman
“I know it will start with the coaching staff tomorrow. I know I’m going to prepare like it’s a championship game. The challenge for us as coaches Monday is to keep these guys up.” — Bell, on preparing for a likely matchup with North Raleigh Christian
Records
Christ School: 4-2.
High Point Christian: 2-3.
Scoring summary
Christ School 7 14 15 7 – 43
High Point Christian 0 7 0 14 – 21
CS – Bryce Sain 44 pass from A.J. Simpkins (kick failed), 1st, 2:23
CS – Cade Mintz 7 run (Simpkins run), 2nd, 10:15
HPC – Isaiah Sanders 8 pass from Luke Homol (Johnathan Medlin kick), 2nd, 5:43
CS – Zack Myers 39 pass from Simpkins (Painter Richards-Baker kick), 2nd, 3:15
CS – Myers 53 pass from Simpkins (Mintz run), 3rd, 9:45
CS – Mintz 22 run (Jakob Iwanek kick), 3rd, 4:47
HPC – Safety, intentional-grounding penalty in end zone, 4th, 8:44
HPC – Jordan Wilson 4 run (kick blocked), 4th, 5:19
CS – Tray Mauney 80 run (Iwanek kick), 4th, 5:04
HPC – Homol 7 run (run failed), 4th, 2:25
