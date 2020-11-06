HSXtra.com Football Quick Take: Arden Christ School 43, High Point Christian 21

Three things we learned

1. High Point Christian isn’t done. Whether the Cougars slip into the NCISAA playoffs in Division 2 and play on the road Nov. 13 or the finish their regular season at North Raleigh Christian, the senior class gets one more game.

2. The NCISAA boarding schools are strong in football. Rabun Gap, with a large international contingent, and Christ School are very good teams. Both have future FBS players and should be a handful in the playoffs for almost any opponent. They split their regular-season meetings and could very well meet again in the postseason. “With some of these Division 1 teams, we’re giving up roster depth and we’re giving up size,” Bell said, “and that’s tough when you’ve got guys going both ways all the time.”

3. Jackson Clark can catch the football. The sure-handed wideout was the favorite target of fellow senior Luke Homol on Friday night and made grab after grab to move the chains when Homol had time to find him.

What they said