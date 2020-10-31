HSXtra.com Football Quick Take: Cabarrus Stallions 28, High Point Christian 27

Site
Central Cabarrus HS, Concord
Why the Cougars lost
Mistakes. High Point Christian gave up a pick-six that let Cabarrus back into the game in the second quarter when the Cougars were leading 14-0 and a fumble on their first possession of the second half led to another touchdown.
When High Point Christian took the lead in the fourth quarter, the Cougars couldn’t get the snap down to try to kick an extra point that would have put them up seven. Cabarrus – a combination of players from Concord Cannon and Concord First Assembly – scored later in the quarter and kicked the winning extra point.
High Point Christian stars
QB Luke Homol 12-of-22 passing, 205 yards, 4 TDs, INT; RB Jordan Wilson 18 carries, 137 yards; WR Jalen Smith 7 catches, 141 yards, 3 TDs; WR Isaiah Sanders 2 catches, 39 yards, TD; LB Chase Cox 12 tackles, 2 TFLs; LB Colby Cox 9 tackles, 2 TFLs; DL Tanner Shuck 6 tackles, 2 TFLs.
Records
High Point Christian: 2-2.
Cabarrus Stallions: 4-2.
Up next
High Point Christian: Arden Christ School, Nov. 6.
Cabarrus Stallions: At Matthews Covenant Day, Nov. 6.
Scoring summary
High Point Christian 7 7 7 6 – 27
Cabarrus Stallions 0 7 14 7 – 28
HPC – Jalen Smith 21 pass from Luke Homol (Johnathan Medlin kick), 1st
HPC – Smith 41 pass from Homol (Medlin kick), 2nd
CS – Ashton Cunningham 20 interception return (Todd Pelino kick), 2nd
CS – Will Jones 2 run (Todd Pelino kick), 3rd
HPC – Smith 29 pass from Homol (Medlin kick), 3rd
CS – Zack Kellman 56 pass from Tyler Green (Pelino kick), 3rd
HPC – Sanders 30 pass from Homol (kick failed), 4th
CS – Jones 1 run (Pelino kick), 4th
