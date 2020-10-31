HSXtra.com Football Quick Take: Cabarrus Stallions 28, High Point Christian 27

Site

Why the Cougars lost

Mistakes. High Point Christian gave up a pick-six that let Cabarrus back into the game in the second quarter when the Cougars were leading 14-0 and a fumble on their first possession of the second half led to another touchdown.

When High Point Christian took the lead in the fourth quarter, the Cougars couldn’t get the snap down to try to kick an extra point that would have put them up seven. Cabarrus – a combination of players from Concord Cannon and Concord First Assembly – scored later in the quarter and kicked the winning extra point.